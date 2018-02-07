Chicken Salad Chick to Open First Location in Albany

- Fast-Casual Concept Continues Expansion in Georgia with 19th location and Offers Free Chicken Salad for A Year -

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Georgia with its newest location opening in Albany. The new restaurant, which will feature a drive-thru, opens on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and is located at 2416 Dawson Road. This location is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, David and Mallory Harris of Surechick, LLC, and marks the 83rd Chicken Salad Chick restaurant nationwide.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy Southern hospitality through the following giveaways and specials at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant:

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.*

Thursday, Feb. 22 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free large drink and Chick Coozie.

Friday, Feb. 23 – First 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special receive a free stainless steel 30 oz. Chick Tumbler.

Saturday, Feb. 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

"My partners and I began operating our first Chicken Salad Chick locations in 2015 and since then, we've had the invaluable opportunity to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others in across the Columbus community," said David Harris. "We're excited to for the opportunity to expand into Albany and are thrilled to bring Chicken Salad Chick close to home for so many fans who've been asking for us."

David Harris, Ken Greene, Rand Jones and Bart Middlebrooks of Surechick LLC made their debut as Chicken Salad Chick franchisees with their Columbus and Midland, Georgia locations. Prior to Chicken Salad Chick, the team had extensive experience in the foodservice and franchising industry. As managing partner of the group, David will oversee operations alongside his wife, Mallory, at their existing Chicken Salad Chick locations and new restaurant in Albany.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has over 80 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Albany will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call 229-255-3366. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 2/26.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 80 restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation's Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

