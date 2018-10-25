Chicken Salad Chick To Open First Houston Area Location

- Fast casual concept to open in Spring, Texas on November 7th -

AUBURN, Ala., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Texas with its newest restaurant in Spring. The new restaurant marks the brand's first in the Houston area, with a second restaurant in Conroe near The Woodlands and a third Houston location slated to open next year. Located at 21630 Kuykendahl Road, the Spring restaurant will open on November 7th and is owned and operated by franchisee team Jake Alleman and Cody Gielen of Cojak Enterprises, LLC.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, November 7 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can purchase The Chick and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

Thursday, November 8 – The first 100 to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

Friday, November 9 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.***

Saturday, November 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Alleman and Gielen are restaurant industry veterans, currently owning and operating a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Mandeville, Louisiana since 2017 and nine Another Broken Egg Café locations. The Spring restaurant marks the duo's second Chicken Salad Chick, which will be followed soon by the location in Conroe near The Woodlands.

"When Cody and I decided to diversify our portfolio, we focused on finding a concept that was unique," said Jake Alleman. "Not only is Chicken Salad Chick's product one-of-a-kind, but it's a concept that appeals to all lifestyles. If you don't have time to sit for a home-cooked meal, we offer a variety of grab and go containers called Quick Chicks and we also feature a drive-thru. This simplicity is something our guests love and we are proud to extend this exceptional dining experience to the residents in Spring."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has more than 95 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Spring will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (346) 808-2056. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 11/12.

** 25 winners will be chosen after closing on grand opening day and announced via Facebook Live. Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app.

*** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption begins 11/12.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickspring/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 95 restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation's Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

