Chicken Salad Chick Expands Presence In Louisiana with Opening Of Monroe Restaurant

- Fast casual concept celebrates sixth location in Louisiana with free chicken salad for a year -

AUBURN, Ala., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Louisiana with its newest location in Monroe, marking the brand's sixth location in the state and 86th nationwide. Located at 1191 Lamy Lane Suite #7, Chicken Salad Chick will celebrate its grand opening in Monroe on April 25th, where the first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, April 25 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

Thursday, April 26 – Thirsty Thursday – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 30oz. RTIC Chick tumbler and the first 50 guests at 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio or Chick Special will receive a free large drink and Chick coozie.

Friday, April 27 – All guests who purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free small Quick Chick card redeemable on their next visit.

Saturday, April 28 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Monroe restaurant is owned and operated by sisters Ashley Keever and Krista Rhymes, along with their business partner, Matthew Miller of 2 Chicks and a Magnet, Inc. Krista had her first taste of Chicken Salad Chick while visiting Auburn nearly five years ago and was immediately hooked by the brand's unique culinary offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. Eager to follow in their father's footsteps and run a successful restaurant of their own, Krista and Ashley teamed up with Matthew to become a Chicken Salad Chick franchise. Together, the team formed 2 Chicks and a Magnet, Inc. and will open their first restaurant in their hometown of Monroe. In addition to Chicken Salad Chick, Krista and Ashley also operate The Muffin Tin and The Trenton House, which are successful bridal registry and gift shops in the local area.

"From the moment my family and I were introduced to Chicken Salad Chick, we knew it was something special," said Ashley Keever. "We're thrilled to be part of the brand's extended family and can't wait for the residents of Monroe to experience the best chicken salad and genuine hospitality at Chicken Salad Chick."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has 86 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Monroe will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call 318-322-4425. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 4/30.

**25 winners will be drawn at closing on grand opening day and announced via Facebook live. Winners will receive 1 large Quick Chick per month for the next 12 months.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 85 restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation's Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

