Chicken Salad Chick Expands Midwest Footprint With First Restaurant Opening In Indiana

- Fast casual concept to debut in Jeffersonville on June 16th -

AUBURN, Ala., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be debuting in Indiana with its newest restaurant in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersonville. Marking entrance into the brand's 17th state and first in the Louisville market, the Jeffersonville restaurant highlights Chicken Salad Chick's accelerating development efforts across the Midwestern region, including Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and Indiana. The Jeffersonville restaurant, which is located at 1520 Veterans Parkway, will celebrate its grand opening on June 16 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

As Indiana continues to reopen, Chicken Salad Chick is closely following state guidelines and will open the Jeffersonville restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. Additionally, all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol. For guests who prefer to take their chicken salad to-go, the Jeffersonville restaurant has a drive-thru for added convenience and also features outdoor seating.

"The pandemic delayed grand opening plans for many of our restaurants, as it did for all other restaurants, and we're thrilled to finally see them opening their doors," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Our new franchise owners, Karen and Jon Riddle, have been creating great buzz in Jeffersonville and the surrounding Louisville area through their community involvement, as residents get to know we aren't just offering fresh chicken salad, but also providing an unmatched hospitable experience and meaningful community connection. Following the opening in Jeffersonville, we expect to further expand our presence in the region with additional locations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky in the coming year."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, June 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, June 17 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit.***

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit.*** Thursday, June 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag.****

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag.**** Friday, June 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.****

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.**** Saturday, June 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Jeffersonville restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Jon and Karen Riddle of Derby City Chicks, LLC. The husband-and-wife team were introduced to the concept five years ago while on vacation in Destin, Florida and when they saw that Chicken Salad Chick valued serving others and enriching lives as much as the quality of their delicious, made-from scratch chicken salad, the Riddles knew they had to bring Chicken Salad Chick to Indiana. Jon and Karen, who previously served as a data analyst and HR director respectively, will operate the Jeffersonville restaurant alongside their two kids, Eric and Ellie, and have plans to open an additional restaurant in Louisville in the next few years.

"While our grand opening plans may have been on hold, we made it a priority to start serving our community as soon as we were ready," said Karen Riddle. "For the past two months, our team has delivered nearly 1,000 pounds of our chicken salad to residents in the greater Jeffersonville area and have donated meals to nearly 100 local institutions, including hospitals, nursing homes, food pantries, pharmacies, schools, and more. It's been an honor to give back to a community that has supported us before we've even opened our doors and are thrilled to now officially welcome guests into our restaurant."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 155 restaurants currently open in 17 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Jeffersonville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 6/22.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 6/22.

***Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10:00-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of a Chick Special and will receive their redeemable coupon at the register. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line.

****Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in. The first 50 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10-10:45am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of the Chick Trio and will receive their prize at the register. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickJeffersonville/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 155 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year and Franchise Times' Dealmaker Awards and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicken-salad-chick-expands-midwest-footprint-with-first-restaurant-opening-in-indiana-301073737.html

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick