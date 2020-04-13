Chicken Salad Chick Expands Curbside Pick-Up And Delivery Options

- Fast casual concept introduces pop-up drive thrus and tests third party delivery alongside online ordering -

AUBURN, Ala., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has quickly adapted operations to adhere to mandates across the nation suspending restaurant dine-in services by introducing online ordering, curbside pick-up and local Quick Chick delivery options at all locations. As the country continues to practice social distancing, the Quick Chick deliveries allow the brand to provide preordered and prepackaged sizes of their chicken salad flavors to more communities in the cities they serve. Restaurants choose a local meeting place, such as high schools and conveniently located parking lots to distribute the preordered Quick Chicks directly to guests in their vehicles.

For added convenience and to further limit interaction while still providing residents with quality meals, Chicken Salad Chick has introduced pop-up drive-thrus and is currently testing third party delivery, at select locations. Restaurants that do not have a drive-thru have been setting up a tent in the front, side or rear of the restaurant where guests can drive-up, order and have the meal delivered directly to their car. Additionally, Chicken Salad Chick is testing third party delivery options and is partnering with a select number of services including Door Dash and Postmates to make ordering takeout even easier.

"From the start, our mission at Chicken Salad Chick has been to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others, and that continues to be our goal even during a period of social distancing," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We're grateful that we've been able to build such strong relationships with the residents in the communities we serve and with their health and wellness a priority, we didn't think twice about implementing these new dining options. We'll continue to provide high quality meals prepared under our strict food safety protocol as we navigate the obstacles before us and know that our loyal guests will continue to support us and the restaurant industry as a whole. We're all in this together."

In an effort to give back to the local communities as well as express gratitude for those working to combat the Coronavirus, various Chicken Salad Chick restaurants across the country have also rolled out charitable promotions. Some restaurants allow guests to donate Quick Chicks to local food banks, while other initiatives such as, 'Feeding the Front Line', give them an opportunity to donate a Quick Chick, meal or full catering service to hospitals and medical offices in their area.

For more information on Chicken Salad Chick's dining options and promotions, visit www.chickensaladchick.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Guests can also download the Craving Credits app to reap rewards and receive notifications on community efforts or find their local Chick at https://www.chickensaladchick.com/locations/.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 155 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 155 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicken-salad-chick-expands-curbside-pick-up-and-delivery-options-301039372.html

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick