Chicken Salad Chick Enters Fourth New State This Year With Its Debut in Virginia

- Fast casual concept to open in Richmond on October 2nd -

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding to Virginia with its first location debuting in Richmond. Marking entrance into the brand's 16th state, the new Richmond restaurant highlights consumers' increasing demand for Chicken Salad Chick across the country and emphasizes the brand's widespread growth with first-to-state restaurants opening earlier this year in Missouri, Ohio and Illinois. Located at 9631 West Broad Street, the Richmond restaurant will open on October 2nd and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

"Richmond, which ranked in the top 10 on Yelp's Top Food Destination list this year, is known for its unique and flavorful eateries," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Chicken Salad Chick's warm culture, exceptional dining experience and made-from-scratch chicken salads make us the perfect addition to the city's rich culinary scene, and we're thrilled to be opening an additional location in Mechanicsville next year."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, October 2 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, October 3 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol. Friday, October 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler. Saturday, October 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Richmond restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Tim, Kim, Rick and Nancy Collins of Providence Restaurant Group, LLC dba Chicken Salad Chick of Richmond, VA. The family has extensive background in the fast-casual space, opening the metro area's first Stevi B's location in Mechanicsville about eight years ago. The Richmond Chicken Salad Chick marks the group's second new-to-market concept, with plans to open an additional location in Mechanicsville early next year. Tim and Kim will oversee restaurant operations.

"Introducing a new restaurant concept to a foodie town like Richmond is exciting, as there is a certain level of curiosity, anticipation and eagerness that brews amongst residents," said Tim Collins. "Not only are we thrilled to offer residents a fresh and unique dining experience, but we are looking forward to catering various events, office lunches and more. My family and I have a passion for good food and great company, which is why we are proud to be opening a Chicken Salad Chick in Richmond."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 130 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Richmond will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 10/7.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 10/7.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickrichmondwestpark/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 130 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

