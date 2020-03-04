Chicken Salad Chick Debuts Second Fort Worth Restaurant This Year

- Fast casual concept to open on March 18th and offers free chicken salad for a year -

AUBURN, Ala., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued expansion in Texas with its newest restaurant in Fort Worth-Montgomery Plaza. Continuing a string of development in the state, the Fort Worth-Montgomery Plaza location marks Chicken Salad Chick's fourth Texas opening this year, on the heels of Ft. Worth's Ridglea Village and the Houston area's Kingwood and Tomball. Located at 501 Carroll Street, the Fort Worth-Montgomery Plaza restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on March 18 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, March 18 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.** Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.***

The Fort Worth-Montgomery Plaza restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Meggie and John Schissler of J&M Hospitality, LLC. Nearly two months after their Fort Worth-Ridglea Village debut, the husband-and-wife team are getting ready to open their fifth Chicken Salad Chick restaurant and have plans to develop three more locations over the next few years. The Schissler's continued growth and success with their restaurants in Fort Worth, Hurst, Fort-Worth Ridglea Village and Burleson has made them standouts in the fast-casual industry, while earning them a spot on QSR Magazine's 2019 Young Leaders to Watch list.

"The Fort Worth-Montgomery Plaza opening is really meaningful to John and me because it highlights how far we've come as Chicken Salad Chick owners," said Meggie Schissler. "Over the past four years, we've learned how to successfully lead a team, expand our footprint and develop lasting relationships with our guests without sacrificing our time together as a family. This focus on quality time is what makes Chicken Salad Chick special and we can't wait to share this comforting concept with the residents in Fort Worth-Montgomery Plaza."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 150 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Fort Worth-Montgomery Plaza will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

**Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 3/23.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 3/23.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickFortWorthMontogeryPlaza/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 150 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Natalia Rodrigues

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrodrigues@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicken-salad-chick-debuts-second-fort-worth-restaurant-this-year-301016484.html

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick