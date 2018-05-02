Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Mother's Day With Special Promotions And In-Store Extravaganza Starting May 11th

- Fast casual concept honors moms and launches Momisms campaign -

AUBURN, Ala., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is kicking off Mother's Day with a weekend of festivities to recognize the selfless nature and unconditional love that moms everywhere give to their families on a daily basis. On May 11 and 12, Chicken Salad Chick will be hosting a celebration at all of its locations, with the first 100 moms at every restaurant receiving a sweet surprise at the door, plus other special deals and giveaways all weekend long.

Additionally, Chicken Salad Chick launched today its Momisms social media campaign to honor moms and their motherly wisdom. The brand is collecting mom's favorite sayings – from words of encouragement to pieces of advice they've instilled upon their family – on Facebook, where one lucky mom will win a day of pampering and relaxation. To enter, participants must post their Momism in the comments section of Chicken Salad Chick's Momism video on Facebook, using the hashtag #momknowsbest and noting their city of residence.

The contest is open for entries beginning today, May 2, through Friday, May 11. Once entries close, Chicken Salad Chick will select one winner at random and announce them on Facebook on Monday, May 14.

"As a mother of three, I know that being a mom isn't always easy, but it's the most rewarding job you will ever have," said Stacy Brown, Chicken Salad Chick founder. "This Mother's Day, we want to make sure every mom feels appreciated for all the love, guidance and support they give to their loved ones every day. We're excited to recognize these strong and fearless woman and honored to be part of our guests' Mother's Day celebrations."

Chicken Salad Chick's Mother's Day weekend festivities will take place on Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12 where guests can enjoy the Perfect Pair special, which includes two scoops of chicken salad, egg salad or pimento cheese for $5.99.* In addition, Craving Credits app users will receive double points on every purchase. To help make Mother's Day a celebration to remember, Chicken Salad Chick will also be giving away a special gift basket at every location to one deserving mom who visits their local Chicken Salad Chick during Mother's Day weekend, courtesy of Cheryl's cookies.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has more than 85 restaurants across the Southeast.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 85 restaurants in 9 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation's Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

