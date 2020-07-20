Chicken Salad Chick Accelerates Growth In Ohio With The Opening Of Its Second Columbus Location In Hamilton Quarter

- Restaurant to open on July 28th with modified grand opening celebrations -

AUBURN, Ala., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Ohio with its newest restaurant in Hamilton Quarter. Less than two years after the brand's debut in the state, the Hamilton Quarter location marks Chicken Salad Chick's fifth Ohio restaurant and second in the greater Columbus market, with existing locations in Westerville, Anderson, Mason, and Oakley-Cincinnati. The Hamilton Quarter restaurant, which is located at 6304 East Dublin Granville Road, will celebrate its grand opening on July 28 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following state of Ohio and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Hamilton Quarter restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

"We are thrilled to expand our Ohio footprint with a second Columbus location. Our Westerville franchise owner and operator, Jen Crichfield, has done an incredible job establishing Chicken Salad Chick in Columbus, and now our team looks forward to serving the Hamilton Quarter community as well," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Our niche concept offers residents a unique dining opportunity and that experience, coupled with our flavorful menu items, has been a welcomed addition to the Columbus area's vibrant culinary scene. Whether a first-timer or a loyal guest, we're eager to finally open our doors in Hamilton Quarter."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, July 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, July 29 ­– The first 50 guests at 10am and the first 50 guests at 6pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free large Chick tote bag.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free large Chick tote bag. Thursday, July 30 – The first 50 guests at 10am and the first 50 guests at 6pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat. Friday, July 31 – The first 50 guests at 10am and the first 50 guests at 6pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, August 1 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 160 restaurants currently open in 17 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Hamilton Quarter will be open Monday – Saturday from 10a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of The Chick or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 8/3.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the CravingCredits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 8/3.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickcolumbushamiltonqtr/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 160 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year and Franchise Times' Dealmaker Awards and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

