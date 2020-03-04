Chicken Salad Chick Accelerates Georgia Expansion With Second Restaurant Opening This Month

- Fast casual concept to open in Cartersville on March 18 -

AUBURN, Ala., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued development across Georgia with its newest restaurant in Cartersville. The Cartersville restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick's second Georgia debut this month, following the launch of the Macon location this week and is the brand's 29th restaurant in the state. Located at 200 North Dixie Avenue, the Cartersville restaurant, which features a drive-thru, will celebrate its grand opening on March 18 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, March 18 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Thursday, March 19 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat.***

Friday, March 20 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.***

Saturday, March 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick tote.***

The Cartersville restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners, Bob and Penny Wiggins of Wiggins Investment. The husband-and-wife team first encountered the brand in 2010 on a trip to Destin, Florida, where they met founder Stacy Brown and immediately felt a connection to Chicken Salad Chick's culture of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others. Recognizing the potential behind the unique concept and with over two decades of restaurant experience to draw from, the Wiggins decided to open their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Gainesville, Georgia in 2017. Just three years later, they're bringing the newest Chick in their portfolio to their hometown of Cartersville.

"Coming from a large family of seven children with a 14th grandchild on the way, my husband and I felt a strong connection to Chicken Salad Chick's values and knew it was a natural fit for us," said Penny Wiggins. "For the past three years we've had the pleasure of serving the residents in Gainesville and have been eager to bring the brand's made-from-scratch menu items to our hometown of Cartersville. We've created so many memories here and we're proud we get to introduce Chicken Salad Chick to our friends and family, as we know they are going to fall in love with the brand just as much as we have."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 150 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Cartersville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 3/23. Not valid through drive-thru.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 3/23. Not valid through drive-thru.

***Not valid through drive-thru.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickcartersville/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 150 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

