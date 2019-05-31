Chicken and Sausage Rocchetti

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/3 cup cooking liquid. Set aside.

Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook chicken, sausage, onion, celery, red pepper, garlic and Cajun seasoning for 5 to 8 minutes or until chicken starts to brown and vegetables are softened.

Sprinkle flour over top; cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes or until smooth. Slowly whisk in broth and bring to boil; cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened slightly and vegetables are tender.