Chicken and Sausage Rocchetti

From pastafits.org
By
kyacovone@kellencompany.com

Meat lovers – this recipe is for you! This hearty recipe has a full Cajun flavor and features lots of fresh ingredients for a unique and exciting pasta dish.

  • 8 oz rocchetti pasta
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 oz cubed boneless skinless chicken
  • 4 oz smoked sausage (sliced)
  • 1 small onion (chopped)
  • 1 stalk celery (chopped)
  • 1 red pepper (chopped)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 tsp Cajun seasoning
  • 1 tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tsp lemon zest
  • lemon wedges

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/3 cup cooking liquid. Set aside.  

  2. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook chicken, sausage, onion, celery, red pepper, garlic and Cajun seasoning for 5 to 8 minutes or until chicken starts to brown and vegetables are softened. 

  3. Sprinkle flour over top; cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes or until smooth. Slowly whisk in broth and bring to boil; cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened slightly and vegetables are tender. 

  4. Add pasta, reserved cooking liquid and sour cream to skillet; toss for 1 to 2 minutes or until well coated. Stir in chives and lemon zest. Serve with lemon wedges.

  • Alternatively, garnish with green onion.
  • Andouille sausage is classic in Cajun cooking, but smoked kielbasa works nicely in this recipe, too.

 

 

