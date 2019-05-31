Meat lovers – this recipe is for you! This hearty recipe has a full Cajun flavor and features lots of fresh ingredients for a unique and exciting pasta dish.
Chicken and Sausage Rocchetti
- 8 oz rocchetti pasta
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 4 oz cubed boneless skinless chicken
- 4 oz smoked sausage (sliced)
- 1 small onion (chopped)
- 1 stalk celery (chopped)
- 1 red pepper (chopped)
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 2 tsp Cajun seasoning
- 1 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- lemon wedges
-
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/3 cup cooking liquid. Set aside.
-
Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook chicken, sausage, onion, celery, red pepper, garlic and Cajun seasoning for 5 to 8 minutes or until chicken starts to brown and vegetables are softened.
-
Sprinkle flour over top; cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes or until smooth. Slowly whisk in broth and bring to boil; cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened slightly and vegetables are tender.
-
Add pasta, reserved cooking liquid and sour cream to skillet; toss for 1 to 2 minutes or until well coated. Stir in chives and lemon zest. Serve with lemon wedges.
- Alternatively, garnish with green onion.
- Andouille sausage is classic in Cajun cooking, but smoked kielbasa works nicely in this recipe, too.
The post Chicken and Sausage Rocchetti appeared first on Pasta Fits.