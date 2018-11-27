Chewy Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies are the perfect chewy chocolate chip cookie. They’re studded with chocolate chips and mint chips for the best mint and chocolate flavor.

This post is sponsored by Karo® Corn Syrup. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

I know it’s only November, but I’m in complete holiday mode right now.

So much so that I’ve already got my gift shopping list almost complete and there are already a few gifts hidden in my closet.

This truly is the most wonderful time of year and I plan on enjoying every single minute of it.

(more…)

The post Chewy Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies appeared first on My Baking Addiction.



