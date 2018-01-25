Cherryvale Farms Introduces Instant Indulgence®; 100% Plant-based Individual Microwave Instant Mug Cake Mixes

New mug cakes bring convenience, indulgent flavor to plant-based desserts

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherryvale Farms, Inc., makers of Everything But The…™ baking mixes, is pleased to announce the launch of Instant Indulgence®, a line of microwave instant mug cake mixes that provide an individual indulgence in just over a minute. Available in three delicious flavors — Rich Chocolate Brownie In A Minute™, Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake In A Minute™ and Birthday Cake In A Minute™ — Cherryvale Farms Instant Indulgence brings innovation to the baking aisle as the first clean-ingredient, plant-based mix that creates delicious cake in the microwave.

Cherryvale Farms Instant Indulgence is perfect as a pantry staple at home for a warm desert anytime, to keep in the office for an indulgent afternoon snack, or to surprise a friend or co-worker on their birthday. Simply mix water and the packet of baking mix in a microwave-safe mug or paper cup and microwave for delicious, home-baked taste. As with all Cherryvale Farms products, new Instant Indulgence individual mixes are 100% plant-based, egg-free, dairy-free, nut-free and free from preservatives and artificial colors and flavors.

"We're thrilled to be the among the first natural foods brands to introduce a rich, delicious, instant dessert that you can create in the microwave," said Cherryvale Farms CEO Lindsey Rosenberg. "Now, when that 3 p.m. slump hits, instead of visiting the café counter or vending machine, anyone can make a warm, delicious dessert in no time. For those special occasions, Birthday Cake In A Minute means you can celebrate anywhere, anytime, without the work!"

Cherryvale Farms Instant Indulgence is available in cartons of six individual baking mixes and is available at CherryvaleFarms.com, Amazon.com and in select retail locations nationwide.

Cherryvale Farms is a family business, founded by a daughter-father team who drew inspiration from their own small farm in Santa Cruz, California to create delicious baking mixes everyone can enjoy at home. Cherryvale Farms Everything But The… baking mixes were created so home cooks can whip up delicious homemade baked goods – with a focus on fruit, vegetables and nuts - in minutes. All Cherryvale Farms baking mix products, including the new Instant Indulgence mixes, are 100% plant-based, egg-free, dairy-free, nut-free and free from preservatives and artificial colors and flavors, making them an excellent option for those managing food allergies or intolerances.

For more information about Cherryvale Farms, please visit cherryvalefarms.com. To stay up to date on other news and information from Cherryvale Farms like the company's Facebook page, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

About Cherryvale Farms

A family business, Cherryvale Farms baking mixes were created so home cooks could whip up delicious homemade baked goods, with a focus on fresh ingredients, in minutes. Cherryvale Farms baking mixes are 100% plant-based, non-GMO and are proudly free of any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. All Cherryvale Farms baking mixes are also soy-free, peanut-free, dairy-free and egg-free.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cherryvale-farms-introduces-instant-indulgence-100-plant-based-individual-microwave-instant-mug-cake-mixes-300588170.html

SOURCE Cherryvale Farms, Inc.