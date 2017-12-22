Chela Restaurant Meets the Growing Demand for Mexican Cuisine

Upscale Mexican Food & Cocktails Restaurant Opens New Location in Park Slope, Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Chefs and brothers Carlos and Felipe Arellano have partnered with accomplished restaurateur Ronny Jaramillo and former owner of successful La Taqueria, Martin Medina, to bring delicious Mexican fare and upscale cocktails to Park Slope. The Arellano brothers bring their culinary skills from Rosa Mexicano Restaurant and Besito Mexican, where they have been creating wildly popular Latino dishes for more than a decade.

Managing Partner Ronny Jaramillo boasts an impressive resume as a sommelier, award-winning mixologist, and dedicated instructor in the art of hospitality. Restaurateur Jaramillo began his love affair with food in Guayaquil, Ecuador under the loving tutelage of his grandmother. He later earned a degree in Hospitality and Management from the French Culinary Institute. Mr. Jaramillo is no stranger to New York City residents, who have enjoyed his delicious dishes and exceptional hospitality at Rosemary's, Besito, and with the Brick and Steel Hospitality Group – where he was a manager -- as well as memorable cocktails and cuisine at his very own restaurant, Viaggio Tapas, located in Rockville Centre.

Rounding out this dream team of talented culinary pros is a man whose story demonstrates the American Dream in action. Martin Medina's humble beginnings started in New York City nearly three decades ago with a push cart full of tacos, burritos, and determination. His street food quickly grew in popularity, leading to his first physical restaurant, La Taqueria, which expanded to multiple locations in the Brooklyn and New York City areas soon after. Mr. Martin sold his interests in La Taqueria in 2001 and opened Rachel's Taqueria in Park Slope. He expanded with Varrio 408, next door, a small, but successful take-out spot.

The cuisine on offer by both the Arellano brothers and Mr. Martin has its origins in California-style Mexican food. Carlos and Felipe moved from Oaxaca, Mexico to Los Angeles, California, many years ago, where they launched their culinary professions. Happily, the brothers opted to bring their skills to the east coast. Now, Park Slope lovers of Mexican fare and innovative, tasty cocktails can enjoy this delicious food at Chela Restaurant.

Chela is located at 408 5th Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11215. For reservations or Media Inquiries please call Ronny Jaramillo at 718.701.1891 or email rjaramillo@chelaparkslope.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chela-restaurant-meets-the-growing-demand-for-mexican-cuisine-300574842.html

SOURCE Chela Mexican Restaurant