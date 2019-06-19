Chefs Eric Ripert & José Andrés Announce Scholarship Dedicated To Anthony Bourdain

The two chefs celebrate their dear friend's birthday with the dedication of a new scholarship at The Culinary Institute of America



NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés and The Culinary Institute of America are celebrating the upcoming birthday of Anthony Bourdain on June 25 with the announcement of The Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship, a new scholarship for students of the CIA who hope to follow Anthony's global path of discovery.

In partnership with Eric Ripert and José Andrés, The Culinary Institute of America is now actively fundraising for its Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship, which — in the spirit of Bourdain himself — will be awarded to CIA students pursuing a semester abroad or taking part in one of the CIA's global cuisines and cultures international programs.

The college is accepting donations through its website, as well as identifying other event and partnership opportunities to benefit the fund with the goal of issuing the first of these scholarships for the Winter 2020 semester. The number and dollar amount of scholarships awarded will be determined by the funds raised.

More info can be found on the scholarship here, including a link to donate.

Additionally, this fall, the college will honor Bourdain's legacy with a permanent memorial on its campus in Hyde Park, NY.

"Anthony Bourdain opened the world of food and different cultures to all through his brilliant storytelling," says CIA President Dr. Tim Ryan. "He often came to campus to speak with students about food and world cultures, his career, and the importance of authenticity in being a chef. It is therefore fitting that his memory is being honored at the CIA through a scholarship for students interested in experiencing cuisines and cultures around the globe."

In celebration of Anthony's birthday, Andrés & Ripert have also asked Anthony's fans, friends and fellow chefs join them in toasting to Anthony's upcoming birthday on June 25 by creating their own videos and tagging #BourdainDay on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. You can view their personal tribute video here.

"We were both lucky enough to have traveled the world with Anthony and experienced firsthand the impact he had on our culture, both here and abroad," chefs Ripert & Andrés said. "We hope that this scholarship will help his memory live on for students who want to experience the world as Anthony did — through cuisines and cultures everywhere."

Eric & José's hope is that by toasting to Anthony's birthday this June, and remembering his global travels through the CIA scholarship, we'll all continue to celebrate his life and legacy.

About Eric Ripert

Eric Ripert is the chef and co-owner of New York's internationally acclaimed four-star seafood restaurant, Le Bernardin, which has held three stars from the Michelin Guide since 2005, ranks 26 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list and was named #1 restaurant in the world by La Liste. In 2014, Ripert and Maguy Le Coze opened Aldo Sohm Wine Bar, a casual spot just steps from Le Bernardin named for their acclaimed wine director, and Le Bernardin Privé, a dynamic private events space upstairs. Additionally, Ripert partnered with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company to open Blue in Grand Cayman, is Vice Chairman of the board of City Harvest, and is a recipient of the Legion d'Honneur, France's highest honor. He has hosted YouTube's "On the Table," which debuted on the RESERVE CHANNEL in July 2012, and was the host of his own Emmy-award winning PBS TV series, AVEC ERIC, which began its third season on the Cooking Channel in February 2015. Ripert is the author of a memoir, 32 Yolks (2016) and five cookbooks, including Avec Eric (2010), On the Line (2008), A Return to Cooking (2002), Le Bernardin –- Four Star Simplicity (1998) and most recently, My Best: Eric Ripert (2014), an illustrated recipe guide to 10 of his signature dishes.

About Chef José Andrés

Twice named one of Time Magazine's "100 Most Influential People" and awarded "Outstanding Chef" and "Humanitarian of the Year" by the James Beard Foundation, José Andrés is an internationally-recognized culinary innovator, New York Times best-selling author, educator, television personality, humanitarian, and chef and owner of ThinkFoodGroup. A pioneer of Spanish tapas in the United States, he is also known for his groundbreaking avant-garde cuisine and his award-winning group of more than 30 restaurants, ranging in a variety of culinary experiences from food trucks to world-class tasting menus like Somni and minibar by José Andrés, both of which have two Michelin stars. In 2010, Andrés formed World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides smart solutions to end hunger and poverty by using the power of food to empower communities and strengthen economies.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

