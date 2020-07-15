Chef Tregaye Fraser Shares Outdoor Meal Musts with Tips on TV Blog

Tips for Turning the Average Picnic into a Gourmet Adventure

ATLANTA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TV personality Chef Tregaye Fraser is best known for bringing fun and creativity to food. As the country deals with social distancing, just in time for National Picnic Month, Chef Fraser shares some timely flavors that make picnicking a special summer activity.

PICNIC MUST-HAVES

Blueberries are a summer picnic must-have. Not only is July National Picnic Month, but it's also National Blueberry Month. Refreshing, nutritious and convenient, blueberries are a good source of fiber and vitamin C and are an easy and flavorful snack to bring along to all your summer outings. Make sure to include some delicious recipes like: Blueberry and Watermelon Salad with Marinated Feta Cheese, a fabulous Bento Box, or Blueberry Swirl Cheesecake Brownies in the picnic basket. Blueberries can be eaten by the handful or try putting frozen blueberries into drinks. Blueberries are the perfect everyday snack and addition to any picnic, and they are certified as heart-healthy through the American Heart Association Heart-Check Food Certification Program. Visit BlueberryCouncil.org for more about the health benefits of blueberries, recipes and more.



SUGGESTIONS FOR A FUN BEVERAGE

Stellabrate Summer with America's favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, Stella Rosa! It comes in 25 all-natural fruit flavors, like new Blueberry, Watermelon and Golden Honey Peach. There is also Stella Rosa Royale – the classic Rosso flavor, now with 8% alcohol, and the new single-serving, ready-to-drink Stella Rosa cans in five flavors. Check out the "Stellabrate CANvenience" at local stores or at stellarosa.com. Serve chilled, Stella Rosa is the perfect addition to any picnic.



TIME-SAVING FAVORITE FOR A PICNIC

KFC always has everyone covered for a delicious picnic. Now, KFC is introducing new Secret Recipe Fries. They are seasoned with unique a blend of secret herbs and spices that are the perfect complement to their world-famous fried chicken. Together, they are a convenient and delicious pairing for any picnic! Save time with a KFC Bucket meal, like the $20 Fill Up. Just stop by a drive-thru or order online at KFC.com for an easy and convenient picnic meal option.

EASY PICNIC RECIPES TO SHARE

Cheese is always a winner at every picnic, but not just any cheese! Start by looking for a proven winner, the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge, on packaging nationwide. Wisconsin wins more awards for cheese than any other state, region, or country. Create a beautiful cheese board with fresh fruits, veggies and any favorite pairing partners. For picnic success, pack a salad like a delicious Grilled Chicken and Merlot Cheese salad with vinaigrette dressing. The Sartori Merlot BellaVitano cheese in this recipe is delicious. Pro-tip award-winning cheese elevates every picnic experience. For more information, visit www.WisconsinCheese.com.

contact: tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images

national-picnic-month.jpg

National Picnic Month

Chef Tregaye Fraser share her tips for the perfect picnic.

Related Links

Video

Blog Post

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chef-tregaye-fraser-shares-outdoor-meal-musts-with-tips-on-tv-blog-301094253.html

SOURCE Tips on TV