Chef Rebecca Lang on Celebrating Mom on Tips on TV

Great Tips for Mother's Day

ATLANTA, May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Rebecca gives tips for celebrating mom during these challenging times.

FAVORITE MEAL

The best recipes, like Bacon Gouda Crustless Quiche, use high-quality Wisconsin cheese. Wisconsin is the State of Cheese. Wisconsin Wins more awards for cheese than any other state, region or country, and mom deserves the best! Some favorites from Wisconsin are the Raleigh Red Rock and the Edelweiss Swiss Cheese. Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge on packaging nationwide. Many may not be able to be with their moms this year, so make mom feel special and order specialty cheeses from WisconsinCheese.com.

KEY TO A GREAT MEAL

Start with quality ingredients, choose Fairtrade certified goods like coffee, tea, chocolate, vanilla and granola, make mom a meaningful breakfast in bed. Purchasing products labeled with the Fairtrade America logo is an easy way to make a difference in the lives of the people who grow our food, enabling them to earn a living wage to support their families, and also help protect our environment. Mom can enjoy a delicious breakfast and feel good knowing the family has shown support for small-scale farmers in developing countries. Visit Fairtrade America on Instagram @FairtradeMarkUS through Mother's Day to win mom a collection of Fairtrade certified goods from Lily's Sweets, Looma Home, Nature's Path Love Crunch, Ethical Bean, Nielssen-Massey and Organic India.

CREATE MEANINGFUL MOMENTS

Create meaningful moments with the magic of a shared cup of coffee, brewed by a Keurig® coffee maker this Mother's Day. Gift mom with the sleek, compact K-Mini® or K-Slim™ brewer providing the ease of brewing a quality cup of coffee while giving mom, more of a reason to sit back, relax and enjoy her day. Both coffee makers provide space-saving solutions and the convenience of a single-serve brewer giving the perfect cup on Mother's Day morning and beyond. The K-Mini® brewer is under $80, and the K-Slim™ brewer is under $110, www.keurig.com

AN EASY MEAL

For almost 70 years, KFC has been bringing families together for Mother's Day with a bucket of fried chicken. KFC has launched a virtual Mother's Day experience on Messenger from Facebook so families can celebrate virtually since many can't be together in person. This simple, one-stop experience, allows you to create a personalized invitation, coordinate a meal time, and receive fun reminders to connect with mom through Messenger video chat on Mother's Day. It's a great way to make this virtual connection more special than the average chat with mom. From there, let the Colonel cook! For a limited time, KFC is offering free delivery on orders over $20 through Grubhub or kfc.com. Send mom a classic KFC $20 Fill Up to enjoy during a virtual date, send her food for today and tomorrow, with a $30 Fill Up. Big plus, there will be no pots and pans to clean up!

tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images

chef-rebecca-lang-on-mothers-day.png

Chef Rebecca Lang on Mother's Day Ideas

Celebrating Mother's Day during these challenging times.

Related Links

Website

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chef-rebecca-lang-on-celebrating-mom-on-tips-on-tv-301056311.html

SOURCE Tips on TV