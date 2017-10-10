Chef José Andrés Has Served Over 300,000 Meals to Hurricane Maria Survivors in Puerto Rico

Chef José Andrés has been on the ground in Puerto Rico feeding the people affected by Hurricane Maria. As of now, it is estimated that he and his fellow volunteers have served over 300,000 meals to displaced people, volunteers, medical aid workers, and police.

The amount of work the acclaimed chef has put into helping out the U.S. territory has been accounted for by his charity World Central Kitchen.

A spokesperson for the nonprofit confirmed that, “Through coordinated efforts between World Central Kitchen and local chefs and volunteers, José and team have prepared over 300,000 meals out of mobile kitchens, restaurants, food trucks, and sporting arenas, in areas including San Juan, Cataño, Ponce, Comerio, Fajardo, and Utuado.”

Andrés has also managed to recruit 150 restaurants to donate proceeds on World Food Day toward relief for Puerto Rico. He has also been vocal on Twitter retweeting voices asking for aid in areas that he has not yet been to.

To donate to Hurricane Maria survivors and aid efforts, you can check out any of the following:

United for Puerto Rico

Global Giving

UNICEF

Center for Popular Democracy

Hispanic Federation’s “Unidos” Page

All Hands Volunteers

Americares

Direct Relief

Save the Children