Chef Francesco Aiello is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MAITLAND, Fla., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Francesco Aiello is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Chef for the successes he has accumulated as a Top Chef and Top Executive at Francesco's Ristorante & Pizzeria.

Offering amazing, mouth-watering dishes at 400 South Orlando Avenue, Francesco's Ristorante & Pizzeria brings southern Italy to Florida's Orange County. The delectable flavors of the Mediterranean are accessible at Francesco's Ristorante & Pizzeria without having to travel to Italy. Customers leave Francesco's Ristorante & Pizzeria feeling highly satisfied and ready to return, proclaiming that "authentic Italian cuisine has never been closer."

Francesco's Ristorante & Pizzeria has been highly rated by its customers because their amazing dishes are easy to fall in love with. They are open for lunch and dinner, attending to dietary restrictions by offering gluten-free options. Some of Francesco's Ristorante & Pizzeria's famous dinner entrees include rigatoni calabrese and spaghetti alle vongole. Other food options include appetizers, salad, and thin, crispy pizza baked in a wood-burning oven.

Mr. Aiello is one of the best chefs in the greater Orlando area. He produces amazing Italian cuisines, specializing in seafood dishes that include grouper, sword fish, and tuna. He has been serving the suburban city of Maitland for the last eight years, having obtained a total of twenty-two years in the industry.

Being an excellent cook runs in Mr. Aiello's family. His passion for cooking stems from his mother, who always cooked delicious meals at home. His father worked as a pastry chef. Mr. Aiello grew up in Italy and attended culinary school in the country before immigrating to the U.S.

As a testament to his success, Mr. Aiello has received several awards and recognitions for his culinary skills, such as Best Chef, 20 Best Chefs in Florida, and Man of the Year.

