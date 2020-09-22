Chef-Driven, Farm-Fresh Mendocino Farms Opening New San Diego Location

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendocino Farms, the popular upscale fast-casual sandwich and salad destination is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Mission Valley today. The Mission Valley opening marks the fifth Mendocino Farms location in San Diego (and their 34th overall), signaling the restaurant's further integration into the city's dining landscape. Mendocino Farms has a diverse menu of gourmet, seasonal, and chef-driven sandwiches and soulful salads made from the freshest and highest quality ingredients, a result of strong relationships built with local farms and artisan partners.

"We are thrilled to be opening our fifth restaurant in San Diego and to become part of the Mission Valley community," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "We are excited to serve the neighborhood and are looking forward to the genuine warm welcome San Diegans have given us over the past 4 years. We hope to become a neighborhood gathering place where friends, families, and co-workers can come together over a delicious meal, whether dining in store with us, or eating at home / the office."

While adhering to strict health and safety guidelines, the restaurant will offer San Diegans its artisanal selections through contactless curbside or in-store pickup, delivery, patio dining and catering. To celebrate its Mission Valley Grand Opening, Mendocino Farms is:

Hosting a Community Day on September 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. where guests can participate in a "Paint the Bag" art contest to enter to win a gift card. The restaurant will comply with health and safety protocols as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local and state officials.

from where guests can participate in a "Paint the Bag" art contest to enter to win a gift card. The restaurant will comply with health and safety protocols as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local and state officials. Partnering with the San Diego Food Bank to donate 20% of sales for every sandwich or salad purchased on September 26 and 27.

"Our team is looking forward to partnering with The San Diego Food Bank to provide much needed resources to San Diegans in need," said Miles.

"All proceeds will support our vital mission during this urgent period of need to provide food and resources to economically distressed families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," said James Floros, San Diego Food Bank President & CEO. "On behalf of those we serve, we encourage the community to enjoy a meal at Mendocino Farms which will, in turn, support our mission during this unprecedented crisis."

Whether visiting Grand Opening weekend or later, guests can enjoy the menu, which will feature Fall and Winter dishes along with signature sandwich and salad favorites, by ordering ahead online or through the Mendo App.

The seasonal menu includes specialties like the Autumn Harvest Salad with farro, grapes, grilled feta, dried figs, shaved fennel, crushed honey roasted almonds and maple sherry vinaigrette; and the Black Tie Turkey Club in celebration of Mendo's 15th anniversary, stacked with shaved, roasted turkey breast, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, Havarti cheese, white truffle aioli, pickled red onions, and arugula on garlic butter toasted brioche bun. The fresh fare at Mendocino Farms Mission Valley will be complemented by a selection of curated wine and local craft beer, including Alesmith's Nut Brown Ale, Pizza Port's Sharkbite Red, and Karl Strauss' Follow the Sun Pilsner.

Mendocino Farms Mission Valley is located at 1652 Camino del Rio N in the Westfield shopping center across from Nordstrom Rack.

ABOUT MENDOCINO FARMS

Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms is a premium fast-casual sandwich and salad concept that promotes a farm-to-table philosophy by using local, seasonal ingredients in its menu. With 34 locations and counting, Mendocino Farms aims to offer more than just a satisfying meal by prioritizing giving back to the community and envisioning their restaurant locations as welcoming neighborhood gathering places where friends, families, and coworkers can come together over thoughtful food prepared with love, and maybe even learn something new about a local farm or a special seasonal ingredient. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chef-driven-farm-fresh-mendocino-farms-opening-new-san-diego-location-301134705.html

SOURCE Mendocino Farms