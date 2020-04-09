Cheez-It® And Pringles® Provide Overwatch League(TM) Fans More Ways To Support Their Favorite Team During 'Crunch Time'

Now Through April 30, Overwatch League Fans Can Enter for a Chance to Win Their Favorite Team's Official Apparel Through Specially Marked Packages of Cheez-It Grooves and Pringles Wavy

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overwatch League™ fans might disagree on their favorite team, but there is no debate when it comes to the go-to snacks to grab while watching the intense action unfold– Cheez-It® Grooves and Pringles® Wavy. With flavor-filled crunch in each bite, both snacks are a must-have in every esports fans arsenal as they watch 'Overwatch League Crunch Time' action across the globe.

As the gaming community continues to grow, and consumers enjoying more digital content are introduced to the intense esports streaming action, the partnership with Overwatch League is the latest in Kellogg's fan-centric approach to provide the crunch and flavor gamers crave, when they crave it most. The partnership aims to enhance the esports experience – and that starts with providing more ways to cheer on your favorite Overwatch League team.

Now through April 30, fans can look for specially marked Overwatch League packages of Cheez-It and Pringles revealing how to win one of 250 Official Overwatch League team jerseys. The jerseys make supporting your favorite team easier than ever – no matter if you're watching with friends from home base, or posting a victory pose on social media after a match win. To participate, after purchasing specially marked packages fans can upload their receipt to www.KFR.com/OverwatchLeagueSweeps and enter up to five times a day. The packaging is available at national retail and grocery stores.

"We know snack lovers are active in the esports community, so it was only natural for two of the biggest names in snacking – Cheez-It and Pringles – to partner with Overwatch League and their loyal fan base," said Yuvraj Arora, General Manager of Salty Snacking at Kellogg's. "Whether watching your favorite Overwatch League team compete, or playing yourself, every match is better with the intense crunch of Cheez-It Grooves and Pringles Wavy."

As part of the promotion, fans can enter for a chance to win an experience at the 2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals. For more information on the sweepstakes, full terms and conditions and to view official rules, visit www.KFR.com/OverwatchLeagueSweeps.

Terms & Conditions: Overwatch League Sweepstakes

No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Begins at 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 1/2/20 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) 4/30/20. Receipt upload must be completed within 14 days of purchase; upload must be completed no later than 5/14/20; mail-in entry must be postmarked by 4/30/20 and received by 5/7/20. For entry methods, prize details, odds of winning and complete Official Rules, go to www.KFR.com/OverwatchLeagueSweeps. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

OVERWATCH, OVERWATCH LEAGUE and the OVERWATCH LEAGUE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

