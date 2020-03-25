Cheetah Now Offering Much Needed Food and Supplies at Wholesale Prices to Bay Area Consumers

Wholesale Restaurant Supplier Cheetah Dispatches its Fleet of Refrigerated Trucks To Become Contactless Fulfillment Centers During COVID-19 Quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans settle into a state of lockdown, demand for popular food items and cleaning supplies continues to outweigh available supply. Since 2016, Cheetah, an e-commerce platform for restaurants and small businesses, has delivered wholesale food and supplies to restaurants using its fleet of 100 refrigerated trucks. The San Francisco-based startup is now pivoting its business model to support consumers and opening up its wholesale services and facilities to give Bay Area communities access to the supplies they need.

"I started Cheetah as a way to empower small business owners to thrive by sourcing and delivering their supplies with an easy to use app, transparent pricing, and next day delivery service. When we saw what was happening to our loyal customers during this crisis — and to their customers, the consumer — we knew we had to do something to help," said Na'ama Moran, Co-Founder and CEO at Cheetah.

Cheetah for People

In response, Cheetah turned its trucks into mobile micro-fulfillment centers whereby consumers can place their order through the mobile app and pick it up the next day from a Cheetah truck parked at one of several designated will call locations across the Bay Area.

The company has been testing the service, Cheetah for People, with a sampling of consumers, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, animal shelters and homeless shelters in the San Francisco area for the past week. The program has been met with tremendous success and appreciation. In its first week, Cheetah processed over $72,000 in consumer sales from more than 450 new customers; more than 12 percent of new customers have already placed a second order.

Depending on the success of the program, Cheetah hopes to hire more warehouse employees and delivery people. For a current listing of open positions, visit https://www.gocheetah.com/careers.

Getting Started

To order through Cheetah's direct-to-consumer service, visit https://www.gocheetah.com/people and download the Cheetah app for iPhone or Android.

Cheetah carries everything from bakery items to beverages, cleaning products, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, fresh produce, condiments, snacks and paper supplies. Available inventory is updated in the app in real-time as orders are fulfilled.

Customer service agents are available to help when consumers are placing their orders, which are available for next-day pickup. Once the order is completed, each customer will be given an order number and can choose a three-hour window for safe, contactless pickup, from a designated pickup location.

#Cheetah4You Campaign Supports Independent Restaurants

Cheetah continues to serve and support its restaurant customers with provisions needed to fulfill delivery and take out orders, and resources that can help them through these difficult times. Cheetah has waived the subscription fee for all of its restaurant customers to help offset the loss of revenue, for so long as restaurants are not allowed to offer dine-in services. While some restaurants have made the tough decision to close their doors, others are finding innovative ways to stay afloat and help their communities by selling excess supplies, or simply holding out hope this pandemic passes quickly and will allow them to re-open.

Additionally, the company launched its #Cheetah4You documentary series, featuring independent restaurant owners who are struggling to survive. Cheetah's CEO, Na'ama Moran, together with Cheetah customer and owner of Opa! Greek Taverna, Kostas Lazanas, have been producing short testimonial videos in an effort to give the service industry a voice, encouraging those watching to order takeout, sign petitions and support their local businesses while the restaurant shutdown is in effect. New videos will be published regularly sharing personal stories of small business owners across America.

About Cheetah

Cheetah is an e-commerce platform designed for independent restaurants to order wholesale food and supplies for next-day delivery. Due to high consumer demand for groceries and supplies during the COVID-19 crisis, and the unfortunate closure of many restaurants, Cheetah has opened up its wholesale services and facilities to give local communities access to the supplies they need. Cheetah has turned its refrigerated trucks into mobile fulfillment centers whereby consumers can place their order through the Cheetah mobile app and pick it up from the truck, which will be parked at multiple designated will call locations in the Bay Area.

Founded in 2015 by Na'ama Moran, Christopher Elliott, Alon Har-Tal and Vincent Matranga, the company is financially backed by Eclipse, Floodgate, Hanaco, and ICONIQ Capital with headquarters in San Francisco and offices in Israel. For more information, visit www.gocheetah.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @gocheetah.

