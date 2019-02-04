  1. Home
Cheesy Lasagna Nachos

From pastafits.org
By
 mmickaluck@kellencompany.com

Print Cheesy Lasagna Nachos Total Time 15 minutes Servings 4 people Calories 350 kcal Ingredients

  • 4 lasagna noodles
  • 3 tbsp canola oil
  • 3/4 cup prepared alfredo sauce
  • 1/2 cup crumbled cooked sausage
  • 1 cup low-fat shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh basil
  • 1 cup tomato sauce (no salt added), warmed

Instructions

  1. 1. Preheat broiler. Cook noodles according to package directions; drain well and pat dry with paper towel. Let cool completely and cut into shards.

  2. 2. Heat oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook noodles, in batches, for 3 to 5 minutes or until crispy.

  3. 3. Lay half of the crispy noodles on foil-lined baking sheet. Scatter half of the Alfredo sauce, sausage and mozzarella over top. Repeat layers.

  4. 4. Broil for about 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with basil. Serve with tomato sauce for dipping. 

Recipe Notes

Tip: For vegetarian nachos, substitute canned beans for sausage.

Nutrition Facts Cheesy Lasagna Nachos Amount Per Serving Calories 350 Calories from Fat 207 % Daily Value* Total Fat 23g 35% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 50mg 17% Sodium 760mg 32% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugars 6g Protein 14g 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

