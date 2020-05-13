If you're looking for a comforting dish to put on your dinner table, this recipe for cheesy broccoli tater-topped casserole is a staple the entire family can enjoy. The blend of melted cheese and perfectly crisp tots makes for an amazing kid-friendly dinner dish. Just don't tell them it's loaded with vegetables.

As one of the best casserole dishes around, this dish is a great way to use any leftover rice you may have from the previous night's dinner.

To make the dish you'll need some common pantry items like flour, salt and pepper. The recipe also calls for a few frozen foods, which is one reason it's so easy to make. After cooking and adding all of your ingredients into one dish, you'll pop it into the oven and bake for around 45 to 55 minutes — until your tater tots are crispy brown. And, if you like this recipe, then you're sure to love more of our amazing freezer meal recipes for a quick and easy dinner.

Cheesy Broccoli Tater-Topped Casserole

Ingredients:

1 package (16 ounces) frozen broccoli florets, thawed

1 package (16 ounces) frozen cauliflower florets, thawed

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1-1/4 cup milk

4 ounces (1/2 package) cream cheese, cubed

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 pound frozen fried potato nuggets

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut up any large broccoli or cauliflower florets into bite-size pieces. Set aside.

Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir about 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour, Italian seasoning, garlic salt and pepper. Add milk; cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add cream cheese and Parmesan cheese; cook and stir until cream cheese is melted. Add vegetables; toss gently to coat. Spoon into 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with Cheddar cheese. Top with potato nuggets.

Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until heated through and potato nuggets are golden brown and crispy.