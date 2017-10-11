[Cheese] Curd Nerds Rejoice on October 15

10 Things You Need to Know Before You Celebrate National Cheese Curd Day
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Oct. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver's, the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain known for championing Cheese Curds, created a list of the 10 things to know before celebrating National Cheese Curd Day on Sunday, October 15.
"We've always nerded out over our love for Cheese Curds and have a lot of fun bringing our favorite Midwestern delicacy to guests all over the country," said Julie Fussner, vice president of marketing at Culver's. "Whether you're a Curd Nerd like us or looking to have your first curd experience, we hope you'll celebrate with us on National Cheese Curd Day."
