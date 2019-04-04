Cheating Gourmet Announces Rebrand to Scott & Jon's®

Amid tremendous growth, new name reinforces company's commitment to family values and transparency



AUBURN, Maine, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheating Gourmet, makers of premium frozen seafood products, today announced a rebrand to Scott & Jon's®. Now named after co-founders and brothers, Scott and Jon Demers, the rebrand is accompanied by a fresh look and innovative new line of pasta and noodle bowls. Like the brand's flagship frozen shrimp and rice bowls- the new pasta and noodle bowls feature sustainably-sourced shrimp and are all under 300 calories.

"Our new pasta and noodle bowls are shockingly delicious," said co-founder Scott Demers, "We use only the best ingredients- fresh vegetables, protein-rich shrimp and the perfect blend of spices- to create a meal that is decadent, comforting and most importantly, healthy."

Guided by the mantra: Everyday Seafood Made Easy, Cheating Gourmet was founded by the Demers brothers, who recognized a lack of high-quality, on-the-go seafood options. With convenience in mind, they introduced a popular line of microwavable shrimp and rice bowls. Now available in the frozen seafood section of retailers nationwide, the rebrand is intended to reinforce Scott and Jon's commitment to quality and transparency.

"Rebranding with our own names was our way of connecting with our customers, family-to-family," said co-founder Jon Demers. "We are deeply committed to producing quality products that support the needs of today's busy family. There's no better way to demonstrate that commitment than by having our names on every package."

Scott & Jon's® Shrimp Rice Bowls are available in seven delicious flavors including: Garlic Butter, Creamy Parmesan, Coconut, Jambalaya, Shrimp Risotto, Sweet Chipotle and Cilantro Lime. Shrimp Noodle Bowls are available in Ramen and Spicy Ramen. Shrimp Pasta Bowls are available in Shrimp Alfredo and Shrimp Scampi.

For more information visit ScottandJons.com.

About Scott & Jon's®

At Scott & Jon's®, we're on a mission to make healthy, delicious seafood more accessible. Founded by two Maine brothers with a big appetite, our frozen rice, pasta and noodle bowls feature premium, sustainably-sourced shrimp and the freshest ingredients. With decadent flavors like Shrimp Risotto, Shrimp Alfredo and Garlic Butter, it's hard to believe that each bowl contains fewer than 300 calories and goes from the freezer to the table in 5 minutes or less. Scott & Jon's® shrimp bowls are found in the frozen seafood section at retailers nationwide. Learn more at ScottandJons.com.

