Chartwells Higher Education Satisfies Taste Buds with Plant-Based Fare

Events and offerings support Vegetarian Awareness Month and promote healthy lifestyles

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education's innovative approach to delicious and nutritious cuisine has on-campus diners exploring plant-based options and their benefits at universities across the nation. Vegetarian Awareness Month provided the foundation for Chartwells Higher Education to team up with students and staff to improve their health, reduce food costs, support local communities, and improve the environment.

Chartwells Higher Education created interactive opportunities throughout the month to teach and engage students with plant-based cuisine. It's part of an effort to meet the demands of students and guests, many of whom are Gen Zers seeking more healthful and simple eating options.

"We understand that Generation Z is looking for alternatives, and relishes the opportunity to discover and experience what's new, different and authentic," said Chartwells Higher Education Corporate Executive Chef, Joe Labombarda. "By creating solutions that provide culinary newness and a chance to be spontaneous, we feel like we are able to play a small part in helping the students develop their palettes and lifestyle goals."

Here are a few examples of the plant-based cuisine initiatives developed at universities this month by Chartwells Higher Education in recognition of Vegetarian Awareness Month.

Eastern Michigan University Hosts a Vitalizing Veggies Teaching Kitchen — The Teaching Kitchen is designed to be a collaborative space for students and guests to explore foods they love and learn culinary skills from Chartwells' talented chefs that they can carry with them into the future. This month's theme helped educate guests on the nutritional importance of vegetables with a hands-on creation of stir-fried chicken and veggie lettuce wraps. More than 20 partner colleges throughout the country participated in this Teaching Kitchen event.

Montclair State University Celebrates World Vegetarian Day — Chartwells Higher Education and MSU partnered to kick off Project Clean Plate featuring daily vegetarian and vegan displays and offerings throughout the month. They also created a video to help inform students about the benefits of clean, vegetarian eating.

Sacred Heart University Combines Efforts to Provide Hurricane Florence Aid – Chartwells Higher Education brought the best of its dining service initiatives together for a fun, feel-good event that supported the community. By using leftover apple and carrot scraps that were locally sourced through the Local Market Thursdays program, the Teaching Kitchen provided the perfect opportunity for students to make vegetarian dog treats that were bagged and shared for donations. Starting in November the team will make 150 treats per week and send them to the Dog and Cat Rescue Samui Foundation in Thailand.

Chartwells Higher Education works alongside its partners and campuses to reinvent the dining experience helping students take charge of their nutrition and overall wellness. The programs are designed to bring people together for meaningful lifestyles and lasting relationships.

