Chartwells Higher Education Celebrates Achievements of Campus Partners Across the Country

Dining teams nationwide recognized for continued excellence in food service and commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education , a recognized leader in contract food service management, today celebrates the success of its college and university partners achieved through continued excellence in food service, including recent awards and recognitions from Niche, First Coast Worksite Wellness Council, and Food Management Magazine.

"We're thrilled to see our dining teams and partners across the country getting these recognitions," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "The hard work and dedication our front-line associates and partners put in every day on campus and in the community is inspiring, and we're extremely proud to highlight the achievements they've earned for their exceptional work, care, and character."

Chartwells' college and university dining teams nationwide were recently spotlighted from a variety of institutions for their commitment to providing exceptional campus dining experiences, including:

Niche's 2021 Best College Food List: Niche, a leading K-12 and college search platform , selected Florida International University as 'Best College Food in Florida ' and St. John Fisher College as 'Best College Food in New York ' in its annual 2021 Best College Food report. The annual report is based on students' access to healthy, quality food across a wide range of cuisines and dietary preferences, and recipients are selected based on cost and student reviews.

: The (UNF) was selected as a Platinum Level recipient for the annual 'Healthiest Company Award' in . This was UNF's twelfth consecutive year receiving this award, resulting from its ongoing commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of its campus community through initiatives such National Nutrition Month, which was a key partnership driven in part by the local UNF Chartwells team. Food Management's 2020 Best Concept Award: Bowling Green State University's (BGSU) robot-based meal delivery service was selected for Food Management 's 'Best Customer Service Concept' category as part of its annual 'Best Concept Awards' program. The delivery program, which launched with a fleet of 30 autonomous, on-demand robots, supported over 20,000 BGSU students, faculty, staff and surrounding community through meal delivery amid COVID-19.

For more information about Chartwells Higher Education, please visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com .

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality and award-winning guest service within 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

