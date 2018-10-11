Chartwells Higher Education Announces Its Commitment to Sourcing Fair Trade Products

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, in conjunction with Fair Trade Campaigns, announced its commitment to sourcing Fair Trade products at all 280 Chartwells' locations across the country. This announcement was made at the 2018 Fair Trade Campaigns National Conference in Washington, D.C. This initiative builds upon Chartwells' goal to become the first higher education food service provider to offer Fair Trade status in partnership with all their accounts, according to the criteria set by Fair Trade Campaigns.

Fair Trade is a rigorous certification that ensures the products purchased by consumers are grown, harvested, crafted and traded in ways that improve lives and protect the environment. Fair Trade Campaigns is a grassroots advocacy organization that works directly with campuses and institutions across the U.S. to educate students and leadership about the issues, and support them as they work to source Fair Trade products.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this announcement by Chartwells and to support such an impactful commitment," says Billy Linstead Goldsmith, director of Fair Trade Campaigns. "It's incredibly meaningful to our student-advocates around the country to see a major stakeholder in higher education embrace Fair Trade and the opportunity it presents to positively impact the lives of farmers, workers and artisans across the globe."

As part of this commitment, Chartwells Higher Education began offering Fair Trade Certified™ food and/or beverage items such as coffee and tea, chocolate, energy bars, sugar and bananas in each of its dining operations this fall. Since 2016, Chartwells has been serving Fair Trade coffee at many of its locations and has purchased almost 1 million pounds of Fair Trade.

According to Laura Lapp, Chartwells Higher Education vice president of Sustainability and Culinary Services, "This is another important step in our ongoing commitment to sustainability. We look forward to partnering with Fair Trade Campaigns and championing this worthy cause as we educate students across the country. In addition, Chartwells is continuing to expand its Fair Food program with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, as well as its commitment to sustainably sourced seafood options."

Each semester, Chartwells will broadcast Fair Trade products being offered at each campus location through social media channels and dining websites at www.DineonCampus.com.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality and award-winning guest service within 280 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

About Fair Trade Campaigns

Fair Trade Campaigns recognizes towns, colleges, universities, schools and congregations in the U.S. for embedding Fair Trade purchasing practices and principles into policy, as well as in the social foundations of their communities. Project collaborators include Fair Trade USA, Fairtrade America, and Fair for Life, third-party certifiers of Fair Trade products in the United States, and the Fair Trade Federation, a North American trade association of organizations fully committed to Fair Trade. Visit FairTradeCampaigns.org for more information.

