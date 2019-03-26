The Documentary Short about Chef Charlie Trotter, considered one of the world's greatest culinary artists, premieres at the Sonoma International Film Festival on March 28, 2019.



LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned chef and restaurateur Charlie Trotter didn't come from a food-focused family, attend culinary school, or start working in kitchens when he was 14. In truth, it wasn't until college that Trotter discovered his passion for fine cuisine with the help of a roommate who loved to cook. He taught himself the craft of cooking through practice, reading cookbooks, eating in the best restaurants, working under great chefs, and traveling. Touted as the first celebrity chef, Charlie Trotter pioneered fine dining as a culinary artist.

Born and raised in Chicago, Trotter had a serious case of dyslexia, but never masked this challenge -- often giving it credit for helping him see food in a different light. He came to recognize cooking as a boundaryless art and famously compared cooking to an improvisational jazz piece in that as two riffs will never be the same, so too with food. He had no signature dishes as other chefs did, in fact one of Trotter's most loyal customers famously dined at the restaurant over 400 times and was never served the same dish twice. The juxtaposition of his ingredients were astonishing, and his non-traditional method of pairing food to the wine -- versus pairing wine to the food -- is still considered revolutionary today.

The documentary short Charlie Trotter: After Love, There Is Only Cuisine gives viewers a backstage pass to this extraordinary kitchen. The film deftly highlights his unique connection between music and cooking, and provides intimate insight into the mind of this creative genius. With commentary from many who knew him, including Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics and Charlie's best friend, Chef Norman Van Aken, the many layers of Charlie Trotter unfurl. Watch the trailer here. (https://vimeo.com/326373576)

Charlie Trotter: After Love, There is Only Cuisine is directed by Renée Frigo of Oak Street Pictures. Frigo and her Oak Street Pictures partner, Beth Hubbard, produced the short. Frigo first met Trotter when she walked into his Chicago restaurant in 1998 and presented him with a bottle of her Lucini extra virgin olive oil. Discover more about her history with Charlie in this charming animated piece. (https://vimeo.com/298299825)

Charlie Trotter: After Love, There is Only Cuisine premieres at the Sonoma International Film Festival on March 28. The first screening will be at the 'Chefs and Shorts' dinner event, where chefs will prepare courses inspired by the films presented. Preparing the dessert course will be two pastry chefs who worked with Charlie at Trotter's — Chef Michelle Gayer, co-author of Charlie's dessert book, now at Salty Tart in Minneapolis and St Paul, and Della Gossett, now at Spago Beverly Hills. For more information, including additional screening times, visit the Sonoma International Film Festival website. (http://bit.ly/2Udr6rB)

For more information on the film, visit: Charlie Trotter Doc

Connect with us:

Facebook: @oakstreetpic

Instagram: @charlietrottermovie

About Oak Street Pictures

Oak Street Pictures produces content for film, television, live performances, short-form media, virtual/augmented reality and live performances focused on true, illuminating stories. Renée Frigo and Beth Hubbard are producing partners committed to creating transformative and meaningful entertainment. www.oakstreet.pictures

Contact :

Big Time PR & Marketing

Maggi Simpson

211633@email4pr.com

424-208-3496

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charlie-trotter-after-love-there-is-only-cuisine-300818820.html

SOURCE Oak Street Pictures