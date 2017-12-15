Chai Spiced Candied Pecans are sweet, crunchy and totally delicious! They’re perfect for topping salads, desserts, or just munching by the handful.
This post is sponsored by Fisher®. All thoughts are my own. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.
Are you guys feeling the holiday pressure yet? I know I am sure am. And of course, we’ve all come down with colds that happen to coincide with Eric’s ACL surgery.
And it snowed. Like a lot. So I’ve been reading snow blower reviews for no less than 9 hours and have still yet to make a purchase.
Let me tell you, it’s fun times over here!
