  1. Home
  2. Cook
  1. Home
  2. Cook

Chai Spiced Candied Pecans

From feeds.feedblitz.com by Jamie
Chai Spiced Candied Pecans

Chai Spiced Candied Pecans are sweet, crunchy and totally delicious! They’re perfect for topping salads, desserts, or just munching by the handful.

Chai Spiced Candied Pecans are sweet, crunchy and totally delicious! They’re perfect for topping salads, desserts, or just munching by the handful.

This post is sponsored by Fisher®. All thoughts are my own. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

Are you guys feeling the holiday pressure yet? I know I am sure am. And of course, we’ve all come down with colds that happen to coincide with Eric’s ACL surgery.

And it snowed. Like a lot. So I’ve been reading snow blower reviews for no less than 9 hours and have still yet to make a purchase.

Let me tell you, it’s fun times over here!

(more…)

The post Chai Spiced Candied Pecans appeared first on My Baking Addiction.


        
Comments

 

Continue reading at My Baking Addiction