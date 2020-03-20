Certified Piedmontese Beef Expands Ground Beef Production & Offerings To Serve Increasing Need For High-Quality Beef

LINCOLN, Neb., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese—a Lincoln, Nebraska-based beef company—is increasing its ground beef production and offerings to boxed beef and online customers in order to serve those who are struggling to keep product on hand. All Certified Piedmontese products, including ground beef offerings, are verified all-natural and Nebraska-raised without hormones and antibiotics.

Retailers & Restaurants

For retailers and restaurants now offering grab-and-go services, Certified Piedmontese offers a variety of ground beef products including 85% lean ground, 96% lean ground, and 80% grass fed, grass finished ground. Interested parties can also take advantage of fresh or frozen one- and five-pound ground beef bricks. Pre-formed patty options range from 2-ounce sliders and 6-ounce patties to 4- and 8-ounce homestyle patties.

"We've been monitoring the epidemic closely here at Certified Piedmontese, and we understand the demand for beef is stronger than ever," says Billy Swain, Director of Sales Development. "Expanded product offerings and increased production will allow Certified Piedmontese to help accommodate the current need for high-quality beef in the U.S."

Certified Piedmontese also offers high-quality subprimals with manageable case sizes to retailers and restaurants across the country.

Expanded Offerings At Piedmontese.com

The company has also expanded its direct-to-consumer offerings at Piedmontese.com. In addition to steaks, roasts, gift boxes, and more, Certified Piedmontese has an ample supply of frozen ground beef and pre-formed patties. Ground beef options include 85% lean ground and 96% lean ground, which can be purchased as one-pound packages in four- or 12-pound cases, and 80% grass fed, grass finished ground, which can be purchased in one-pound packages in a four-pound case, or five-pound packages in a 20-pound case. Customers can also purchase cases of 75/25 patties; options include 6-ounce patties in a 20-pound case, or four-ounce patties in a 27-pound case.

Piedmontese.com also offers Certified Piedmontese stir fry beef, stew beef, beef jerky, beef snack sticks, hot dogs, bratwursts, summer sausage, and a variety of steak seasonings, along with free 2-day shipping on orders over $99.

Regarding COVID-19

Certified Piedmontese values its customers and is working hard to fulfill Piedmontese.com orders as quickly as possible. Due to recent demand, processing and shipping may take longer than usual for a small number of orders, meaning it's possible, but not likely, customers may not receive orders within the standard 2-day time frame. Certified Piedmontese guarantees orders will be fulfilled no later than the week after they are submitted.

Certified Piedmontese is proud to provide the highest quality beef to customers all over the country, and looks forward to doing so, especially during these uncertain times. Customer health is the company's highest priority, and though there's no evidence to support the spread of COVID-19 through food, Certified Piedmontese is taking the utmost precautions to remain 100% committed to its mission: providing the healthiest, safest, highest-quality beef available.

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn't sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it's an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. Progressive stockmanship values such as low stress handling protocols and the elimination of added growth hormones, antibiotics, and animal by-products ensure healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers who won't settle for anything less. Learn more at Piedmontese.com.

