Certified Piedmontese And IRONMAN Partner To Provide "The Healthier Beef Option" To Triathlon And Endurance Athletes

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese Beef, in conjunction with IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Holding company, announced today a partnership to help provide IRONMAN athletes with "The Healthier Beef Option." The new partnership makes Certified Piedmontese the Official Beef Sponsor of IRONMAN North America.

Certified Piedmontese Beef is a naturally lean, nutritious beef low in fat and calories, yet high in protein. This is the result of the Piedmontese breed's distinct predilection for developing lean physiques with heavy musculature, producing beef that does not rely on fatty marbling (common in other breeds of cattle) to achieve tenderness. Instead, Certified Piedmontese brings you a naturally lean and tender beef.

Originating from the Piedmont region of Italy, the breed was first introduced to North America in the 1970's and today are raised by select family ranchers across the Great Plains. Certified Piedmontese are raised all-natural, meaning NO added growth hormones, NO antibiotics, and NO animal by-products are EVER fed to Certified Piedmontese Cattle. Additionally, every animal within the Certified Piedmontese program is DNA tested to confirm its Piedmontese heritage, which leads to an integrated beef production program that allows for farm-to-fork traceability with true source verification. Ranchers combine the most up-to-date handling and husbandry practices with classic stockmanship so cattle are raised humanely and the land is managed sustainably—the way it should be.

"We are thrilled to partner with IRONMAN to offer a clean, wholesome, and delicious protein that athletes can use to complement their training and nutrition plans," said Certified Piedmontese co-founder Shane Peed. "Our product presents the versatility to help meet an athlete's demanding nutritional needs while still providing a product the whole family will enjoy."

With Certified Piedmontese Beef, you don't have to trade tenderness for health. Certified Piedmontese Beef has over 10 cuts that meet the American Heart Association's® Heart-Check mark certification qualifications for extra-lean meats*. Piedmontese Beef provides consumers with a quality source of lean protein, with fewer grams of fat, saturated fat and calories per ounce than Prime Grade beef. Not only is lean beef an excellent source of protein, it also contains a great source of B vitamins, Iron and Zinc.

Look for opportunities to sample Certified Piedmontese at many IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 U.S. events in 2019. Learn more or order online at www.Piedmontese.com

*The Heart-Check Food Certification Program provides a certification for heart-healthy choices based on total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, sodium, and naturally occurring beneficial nutrients including vitamins A and C, iron, calcium, protein, and dietary fiber (for more information, see www.heartcheck.org/requirements). To see which cuts are certified by the American Heart Association as extra-lean, visit www.piedmontese.com/shop.

