Certified Humane® Now in Argentina and Australia

MIDDLEBURG, Va., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC), the leading international nonprofit certification program improving the lives of farm animals in food production, announced today that the Certified Humane® program has recently expanded into Argentina and Australia. Argentina and Australia rank among the largest food producers in the world.

Ovobrand Eggs in Argentina, and Cape Grim Beef in Australia, are among the newest producers and farmers to join the Certified Humane® program – a program which requires farmers to adhere to HFAC's Animal Care Standards and be willing to submit to third-party inspections to confirm compliance for consumers.

Among other things, HFAC's Animal Care Standards requires that farm animals be fed nutritious diets without antibiotics, hormones, and animal by-products, and receive proper shelter, resting areas, and sufficient space to support natural behaviors.

"Just like every other animal, cows, farm animals deserve to have their emotional, mental and physical needs met and be kept in a way that allows them to express natural behaviors throughout their lives," says Adele Douglass, Executive Director of HFAC.

HFAC works to improve the lives of farm animals by driving consumer demand for kinder and more responsible farm animal practices. When consumers buy Certified Humane Raised and Handled® food, they are recognizing farmers for raising their animals humanely. Consumers can download the free Certified Humane® app to find Certified Humane® products, which are currently available in 32,000 stores in eight countries – the U.S., Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Hong Kong, and Peru.

Since HFAC launched in May 2003, more than 172 companies, representing 6,000 farms and 835 million farm animals, have joined the Certified Humane® program. Endorsed by 67 humane organizations, the Certified Humane® Raised and Handled® program is considered the "Gold Standard" for certifying farm animal welfare, from birth through slaughter.

For more information on HFAC and the Certified Humane® label, visit www.certifiedhumanebrasil.org or www.certifiedhumanelatino.org.



