Cereal Experts Grain for Good Program Supports Growers and Local Community Organizations

$50,000 will be donated to local nonprofits

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bayer Cereal Experts want to help growers give back to their community. Starting in January, cereal growers can enter to win the Grain for Good™ Sweepstakes, sponsored by Bayer Cereal Experts. Growers can win $5,000 to donate to a local nonprofit organization of their choice.

"We are very excited about the launch of this program for our cereal growers," said Kayla Brugman, western region campaign manager. "Many growers are active in their local communities, and we think it is important to help support these community organizations. The Cereal Experts are always eager to help growers, with any cereal crop concerns and now by giving back."

Growers can enter to win January 1, 2018 through March 31, 2018 by either mail or at www.grainforgood.com. There is no purchase necessary and the entry is limited to one per person. Winners will be selected randomly by a third party and will be announced in April 2018.

Sweepstakes details:

Entrants must grow 250+ acres of cereal crops, including spring wheat, winter wheat, durum, barely and/or sorghum

Eligible states: CO, ID, KS, MN, MT, ND, NE, OR, SD, WA

There will be 10 winners who will each receive $5,000 to donate to a local nonprofit of their choice.

The Bayer Cereal Experts are excited to see all the ways the donations will help communities. To help out your local community, visit www.grainforgood.com.

Learn more about the Cereal Experts and the innovative Bayer cereals portfolio at CerealExperts.com

Bayer is committed to bringing new technology and solutions for agriculture and non-agricultural uses. For questions concerning the availability and use of products, contact a local Bayer representative, or visit Crop Science, a division of Bayer, online at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Visit the Bayer Connect - Social Hub for social media, recent news, blog posts, videos and more from Crop Science, a division of Bayer.

Bayer: Science For A Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2016, the Group employed around 115,200 people and had sales of EUR 46.8 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.6 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.7 billion. These figures include those for the high-tech polymers business, which was floated on the stock market as an independent company named Covestro on October 6, 2015. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Contact:

Bayer Media Hotline, 1-862-404-5118, or

Terri Mitchell

Crop Science, a division of Bayer

Tel: (919) 549-2741

Email: terri.mitchell@bayer.com

Amy McEvoy

Rhea + Kaiser

Tel: (630) 955-6622

Email: amcevoy@rkconnect.com

Find more information at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer Group or subgroup management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

© 2017 Bayer CropScience LP, 2 T.W. Alexander Drive, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709. Always read and follow label instructions. Bayer, the Bayer Cross are registered trademarks of Bayer. For additional product information, call toll-free 1-866-99-BAYER (1-866-992-2937) or visit our website at www.CropScience.Bayer.us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cereal-experts-grain-for-good-program-supports-growers-and-local-community-organizations-300573286.html

SOURCE Bayer