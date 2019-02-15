CEO of Grocery Chain Calls for Overhaul of Food Dating Regulations

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Nash, CEO/Founder of MOM's Organic Market, ate expired foods for over a year.

After successfully digesting an expired yogurt months after its "best by" date, Scott began chronicling his year-long experiment of eating "expired" foods. In his blog post , Scott critically approaches how vague and inconsistent food dating regulations create confusion and waste.

The National Resources Defense Council states in a recent report that "wasted food has serious environmental consequences," noting that "Americans waste 160 billion pound of food each year."

Scott ends his piece extolling the need for responsible food dating- and calls on Americans to get informed and change behaviors- "EVERY piece of saved food counts."

