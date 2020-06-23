Centerplate Selected to Bring Elevated Hospitality Experience to the Salt Palace Convention Center and Mountain America Exposition Center

Strikes long-term deal for hospitality, catering, and culinary services in Salt Lake County that will highlight local Utah purveyors

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Lake County announced the selection of industry leader Centerplate as the exclusive hospitality, catering and culinary partner for the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City and Mountain America Exposition Center in nearby Sandy, following a comprehensive bid process. The multi-year agreement will encompass all food and beverage services for events at both venues, beginning June 28, 2020.

Located in beautiful downtown Salt Lake City, the Salt Palace Convention Center offers state-of-the-art facilities and more than a million square feet of space for meetings, conferences, and events in the heart of the vibrant city center. The Mountain America Exposition Center is centrally located in the heart of the Wasatch Front, with plenty of nearby amenities in Sandy City and the neighboring communities.

"Centerplate has an established reputation for working with local community partners and meeting planners to create unique and exceptional events. We're excited to welcome their level of expertise as we seek to attract world-class events," said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. "They will play an important role in helping us create memorable experiences for show clients and generate economic benefits for stakeholders throughout the County and state."

Centerplate is committed to supplying 700+ jobs, which will directly impact the local economy once its service begins. They will bring experienced talent that leverages recognized culinary, hospitality, facility design, and development best practices to deliver a highly distinctive and innovative product offering for the benefit of the community and guests. A Salt Lake County Chefs' Council will be unveiled at a later date, ensuring that the latest local culinary trends are reflected at both venues.

"We are thrilled to be chosen for this new and exciting venture," said Steve Pangburn, Centerplate Chief Executive Officer. "Since 1847, Salt Lake has been a destination for visitors to explore the Intermountain West. Today, the hospitality landscape in Salt Lake City and greater Utah is on the ascent, and our team stands ready to provide outstanding guest experiences that will help this rise, through a focus on quality service, partnerships with premium local partners and innovative new design."

Centerplate will source food and beverage products and partner with local suppliers and purveyors in connection with the Utah's Own™ Program and work with each to ensure product availability, scalability, and timeliness. Locally sourced Utah and Salt Lake-centric products will be prominently featured on menu boards, signage, and marketing collateral.

Further, part of Centerplate's vision, and that of its parent company Sodexo, is to:

Curate a dedicated tasting room at Salt Palace to showcase regionally sourced menus and aid in sales effort to attract new and repeat business

Introduce exciting sustainability focused initiatives, through the introduction of a Wasatch Front Tribute Farm and Event Space which we will source produce from for menu items

Modernize the look and feel of retail outlets and catering events

Design a Storm Mountain Provisions marketplace at the Mountain America Expo Center that will allow guests to shop from a wide variety of Grab N' Go offerings inclusive of Vegan, Gluten-Free and Vegetarian items

