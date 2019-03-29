Centerplate, Seattle Mariners Unveil 2019 Culinary Lineup, Cashless Pilot Program at T-Mobile Park

Parties also announce a multi-year contract extension for food and beverage program



STAMFORD, Conn. and SEATTLE, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerplate, the hospitality partner to North America's premier sports stadiums, convention centers and entertainment venues – has announced an array of new culinary concepts coming this season to T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. The high-quality food offerings stem from a long-term partnership with renowned local restaurateur Ethan Stowell, the addition of popular local restaurant concepts and the ideation of creative new menu items from Centerplate Executive Chef Taylor Park.

Further, Centerplate has inked a multi-year contract extension to continue curating a dining program that has garnered a reputation for fresh, locally-inspired, restaurant-quality food in a ballpark setting. The hospitality provider will also work with the Mariners this season to roll out a pilot of cashless areas of T-Mobile Park, including all food and beverage locations in The 'Pen.

"For us, there is no offseason," said Greg Fender, Centerplate Executive Vice President. "We constantly strategize about how to enhance the in-person experience for the guests who come to dine with us. It's all about the excitement, the quality of the food and providing lasting memories for our guests who are there live to soak it all up."

Working with Chef Stowell, 2019 James Beard Award Semifinalist (Outstanding Restaurateur), fans will see updates to the Hit It Here Café menu, including burgers featuring Crowd Cow hyper-locally sourced beef. He's also invited some of Seattle's top chefs (and Beard Award winners and finalists), including Maria Hines (Tilth, Agrodulce), John Sundstrom (Lark), Brady Williams (Canlis) and Mitch Mayers (Sawyer), to create a rotating menu of chef-inspired Crowd Cow burgers throughout the season.

Centerplate has also partnered with famed Seattle mixologist Anu Apte – a force in the Seattle beverage scene – to create the Magento Mojo, a signature cocktail in honor of T-Mobile.

It features a refreshing mix of Lillet liquer, pamplemousse rose liquer, hibiscus, Peychaud's bitters, soda water and vodka. It is available in The 'Pen, Terrace Club lounges and on Lookout Landing (the social area next to section 347 with views of the Seattle skyline).

The upgrades to T-Mobile Park's dining program in 2019 also include the addition of:

Paseo (Edgar's Cantina and Edgar's Home Run Porch) – recently voted Best Sandwich Shop in Washington , and one of the best in the nation by Thrillist , Paseo brings their mouthwatering Caribbean flavors to the ballpark (don't worry, the popular chapulines are still on the menu)

– recently voted Best Sandwich Shop in , and one of the best in the nation by , Paseo brings their mouthwatering flavors to the ballpark (don't worry, the popular chapulines are still on the menu) Caribbean Roast Sandwich – Slow roasted pork shoulder in Paseo signature marinade served with garlic aioli, caramelized onion, cilantro, pickled jalapeño and romaine lettuce on a toasted baguette



Smokin' Thighs Sandwich— Roasted skin-on chicken thighs with garlic aioli, caramelized onion, cilantro, pickled jalapeño and romaine lettuce on a toasted baguette



Tofu Delight Sandwich – Sautéed organic tofu with garlic aioli, caramelized onion, cilantro, pickled jalapeño and romaine lettuce on a toasted baguette



West Caribbean Bowl -- Succulent, slow-roasted pork or chicken thighs atop jasmine rice with black beans, warm salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapeño and cilantro with tortilla chips



Roasted corn on the cob slathered in aioli, topped with parmesan cheese, cilantro and Paseo spices



Sides include black beans and rice; Caribbean fries with aioli, cilantro and Paseo spices; and nachos topped with cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream, caramelized onions, cilantro and pineapple chunks.

Li'l Woody's Burgers & Shakes (The 'Pen) - with fresh, quality ingredients (including Painted Hills grass fed beef) in "creative and savory combinations," Li'l Woody's consistently rates as one of the best burgers in Seattle

- with fresh, quality ingredients (including Painted Hills grass fed beef) in "creative and savory combinations," Li'l Woody's consistently rates as one of the best burgers in The Big Woody—1/4 lb. flame-broiled Painted Hills beef patty, bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, chopped onion, diced pickle, tomato, lettuce, ketchup & mayo



Li'l Woody—1/4 lb. patty with Tillamook cheddar, chopped onion, diced pickle, ketchup & mayo



Impossible™ Veggie Burger – Impossible veggie patty, chopped onion, diced pickle, tomato, lettuce, ketchup & mayo



Chicken Tenders with hand-cut French fries



'95 Slide –Sometimes called "Crack," a savory/sweet combo of hand-cut fries with a side of Full Tilt ice cream shake for dipping.

Fat's Chicken (The 'Pen) – The Central District's Fat's Chicken & Waffles brings a taste of Southern cuisine to the ballpark

– The Central District's Fat's Chicken & Waffles brings a taste of Southern cuisine to the ballpark Five Spice Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich with garlic aioli, tomato, pickle, mixed greens and house-made pimento cheese on a toasted bun



Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips with fries



Fat's Wings – Lemon Pepper, Buffalo style or Naked



Poutine – French fries topped with house-made Andouille sausage gravy and pimento cheese



Sides include creamy mac & cheese, and rice topped with Andouille sausage gravy

Shug's Soda Fountain (Section 152, Main Level and The 'Pen) – the old-fashioned soda parlor comes to T-Mobile Park with two of their colorful portable carts hand scooping Lopez Island Creamery small-batch super premium ice cream.

– the old-fashioned soda parlor comes to T-Mobile Park with two of their colorful portable carts hand scooping Lopez Island Creamery small-batch super premium ice cream. For a special treat, try a prosecco float – a 4oz scoop of Lopez Island Creamery ice cream topped with San Martino Doc Extra Dry.

Hit It Here Café (Right Field Hit It Here Terrace)

Ballard Pizza – Personal sized pizzas from Chef Ethan Stowell : Arugula & Guanciale; Staple & Fancy (with pecorino, mozzarella, Zoe's pepperoni, jalapeños and pineapple); Zoe's Pepperoni; Cheese (with mozzarella and pecorino)

– Personal sized pizzas from Chef : Arugula & Guanciale; Staple & Fancy (with pecorino, mozzarella, Zoe's pepperoni, jalapeños and pineapple); Zoe's Pepperoni; Cheese (with mozzarella and pecorino)

KuKu Fries – French fries topped with togarashie Japanese seasoning, red tobiko (flying fish roe), chili sauce, horseradish crema and chives; named for new pitching phenom Yusei Kikuchi

– French fries topped with togarashie Japanese seasoning, red tobiko (flying fish roe), chili sauce, horseradish crema and chives; named for new pitching phenom

Crowd Cow Hempler's Bacon Burger – 8oz Crowd Cow beef patty with sweet and spicy Hempler's bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce



Crowd Cow Spicy Burger – 8oz Crowd Cow beef patty with habanero cheese, Mama Lil's peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce



Beyond™ Burger – Beyond Meat plant-based patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and Just Mayo (vegan).

Sultan of Sandwich (Section 105)

Grand Salami Sandwich – Tribute to beloved Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Niehaus . ½ lb. of local salami, smoked provolone cheese and grainy mustard on a marbled rye baguette. My, Oh My!

The Natural (Section 105)

New gluten-friendly, vegetarian and vegan menu items

Beyond Meat™ gluten-free, vegan Italian sausage (both sweet and spicy)



Avocado toast with fresh scooped avocado on Franz Bakery organic high-protein, gluten-free bread and choice of up to two toppings



Build Your Own Salad with fresh, local, organic ingredients



Fresh organic fruit.

Frozen Rope (Section 132)

Metropolitan Market "Cookie" – The classic recipe has been perfected with two kinds of Belgian chocolate, toasted walnuts and a sprinkle of fleur de sel.

About Centerplate

Centerplate is a global leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There®" for more than 116 million guests each year at more than 300 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues. Strategically acquired in December 2017 by world leader in Quality of Life services Sodexo, Centerplate has provided event hospitality services to more than 30 official U.S. Presidential Inaugural Balls, 14 Super Bowls and 22 World Series. Visit the company online at Centerplate.com, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.

Media Contact:

Paul Pettas

Communications Director, Centerplate

P: 203-898-0632

Paul.pettas@centerplate.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerplate-seattle-mariners-unveil-2019-culinary-lineup-cashless-pilot-program-at-t-mobile-park-300821061.html

SOURCE Centerplate