Centerplate Prepares Team-Inspired Menus for 2020 College Football Playoff Championship

Hospitality partner to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to also serve new spins on authentic New Orleans cuisine

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerplate, the leading hospitality partner to North America's premier sports entertainment venues, today announced an array of specialty menu items for Monday's highly anticipated College Football Playoff National Championship between the Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers. This is the first time the game will be played in New Orleans, and the food and beverage experience is getting kicked up a notch for the festivities.

Centerplate, the exclusive catering partner to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, is known for serving creative and exciting menu items at the world-class venue. Ranging from alligator sausage and fresh Gulf shrimp to Cajun gumbo and Ponchatoula strawberries, Centerplate's menus boast flavorful, authentic southern and Creole dishes, earning accolades from fans and visitors. Recognized by The Daily Meal recently as the number one stadium in its recent feature "15 Best Stadiums for Food," the venue regularly ranks as one of the best gameday experiences in sports.

"This is a championship matchup, and we are prepared to provide championship hospitality for both fan bases," said Centerplate Chief Executive Office Steve Pangburn. "Our authentic New Orleans cuisine, combined with our team-specific menu items, will ensure that, no matter the outcome of the on-field action, everyone leaves with a full stomach and wins the off-the-field experience."

Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, added, "These clever concessions items will be fun—and tasty—for fans of the College Football Playoff."

The new creations from Executive Chef Lenny Martinsen will delight LSU and Clemson fans, and make it better to be there live enjoying the championship.

Highlights of the gameday menu include:

Team-Inspired Pizzas

Clemson Tiger Pizza : barbecue chicken, caramelized peach and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese

: barbecue chicken, caramelized peach and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese Bayou Pizza: shrimp, gator and crawfish, authentic creole tomato sauce, classic trinity vegetables and mozzarella cheese

Team-Inspired Grill Items

Pimento Cheese Grilled Chicken Sandwich : pan-seared chicken tenders and pimento cheese, a Clemson favorite; served with French fries

: pan-seared chicken tenders and pimento cheese, a Clemson favorite; served with French fries LSU Tiger Burger: classic 6oz patty topped with a housemade cajun, onion, bacon and Dr. Pepper jam; served with French fries

Team-Inspired Desserts

Purple and Gold Dessert Parfait : the LSU QB's favorite homemade dessert complete with Snickers, whipped topping and caramel sauce

: the LSU QB's favorite homemade dessert complete with Snickers, whipped topping and caramel sauce #ALLIN Bread Pudding: classic bread pudding gets a South Carolina kick with caramelized peaches, cinnamon and vanilla sauce

New Authentic New Orleans Cuisine

Banana Foster Bread Pudding : a New Orleans staple, elevated by a decadent bourbon caramel sauce

: a staple, elevated by a decadent bourbon caramel sauce Crabmeat Beignets : New Orleans style crab beignets, topped with arugula and signature cajun remoulade

: style crab beignets, topped with arugula and signature cajun remoulade BBQ Shrimp & Grits: cajun-style barbecue shrimp, creamy southern grits; served with a corn muffin

The College Football Playoff has a weekend's worth of events and activities scheduled for the Playoff Fan Central at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where Centerplate has also curated new additions to its menus from Executive Chef Brandon Felder. The delicacies include: Featured Gourmet Burger Topped with Mac N Cheese and the renowned Eckrich Beef Smoked Pork Sausage, Roast Beef Debris Fries and a NOLA Jambalaya also with Eckrich Sausage.

