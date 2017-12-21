Centerplate To Celebrate College Bowl Games In Good Taste

New menu items join the lineup for hungry fans

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the college football bowl season underway, Centerplate—hospitality partner to North America's premier sports stadiums, convention centers and entertainment venues—will host six bowl games this season, including one of the playoff semifinal matchups.

The assorted mix of destinations range from Miami Gardens to New Orleans to Santa Clara and Honolulu. The high-quality food offerings that have been available for fans this season will continue to be available during the bowl games.

Highlights include limited-edition, team-inspired and holiday offerings.

At the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Monday, January 1, 8:45pm ET / ESPN), Chef Lenny Martinsen has created a Clemson-inspired pimiento grilled cheese served between two slices of thick-cut freshly toasted bread, alongside an Alabama-style country fried steak with gravy.

For fans at the Capital One Orange Bowl (Saturday, December 30 8:00pm ET / ESPN), 2 Wisconsin burgers from esteemed Madison eateries and 2 special Miami burgers will be offered at different locations throughout Hard Rock Stadium.

Highlights in other bowl locations include: the original robotic frozen yogurt from Frobot, the renowned Dungeness Crab Sandwich, loaded onion rings and a fan favorite Dolce Gold Explosion Pizza with a house-made Calabria sauce.

"This college football season has been fantastic," said Chris Verros, Centerplate President and CEO. "We take great honor in helping to host these events, and wish our partner universities the best of luck in their drives to glory. For the fans who support them, we are excited to make it better to be there."

Centerplate will welcome fans to the next four college football championship games in Santa Clara, New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis. Fans can find out more about Centerplate's efforts during bowl season, and much more, at www.centerplate.com.

