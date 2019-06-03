Celebrity Chef David Burke and NYC BBQ Restaurant Samwon Garden Announce Partnership

Collaboration to Include a Series of Korean-Inspired Events and Dishes



NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York City location of South Korea's oldest and largest BBQ restaurant, Samwon Garden, joins forces with chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur David Burke and restaurateur Alexander Duran for a series of Korean-inspired events, with the first one kicking off at VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge in Fort Lee, New Jersey, on June 9, 2019.

The first event honors the Korean harvest holiday, Dano, which celebrates the wonders of spring and positive yang energy and will be an immersive experience co-hosted by Samwon Garden. Live demonstrations of the holiday's rituals and a prix fixe dinner menu showcasing Samwon Garden's signature dishes and VENTANAS' Korean-inspired cocktails will be served. Select dishes will also be added to VENTANAS' menu for a period of time.

VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge is a 7,000 square-foot restaurant serving modern American-Asian-Cuban fare, overlooking a luscious, 2,000 square-foot patio and park. The restaurant opened in February 2019 and showcases America's melting pot of flavors, with an emphasis on Latin and Asian ingredients, making this partnership with Samwon Garden a great fit.

Last year, Samwon Garden opened its first and only U.S. location in the heart of Manhattan's bustling Koreatown with a whopping four floors, 10,000 square feet and 175 seats. The restaurant performed astonishingly well in its first year of business, and this collaboration with chef Burke underlines its excellence.

Tickets for the VENTANAS x Samwon Garden Dinner are available for purchase at this link: https://www.ventanasatthemodern.com/

Additional events will be announced in the coming weeks.

