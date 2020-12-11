Celebrate a Socially Distanced Holiday With Animals in Mind

This year, staying safely at home is the best gift that you can give to your family, your friends, and yourself. Celebrating a socially distanced holiday can be just as special as a large celebration, and we can show you how to pull it off with animals in mind. So save the big get-togethers for next year and follow this guide to having a cozy holiday celebration that’s safe for all (including animals).

Easy Holiday Recipes

It’s hard to deny that the key to any holiday celebration is the food, so why not prepare a delicious feast for yourself and anyone else you share your home with? Hosting a Zoom dinner party can be a great way to stay in touch with loved ones while staying safely isolated. You can feel even more connected by asking your virtual attendees to make the same dishes so that you can share a meal together. Here are some easy vegan recipes that are sure to please:

Need more holiday meal inspiration? We have you covered.

Vegan Holiday Cookies

Sweet treats are a holiday essential—whip up a batch for yourself, or make a whole bunch to send to your family and friends. You might be surprised to find out how butter is produced or how eggs are obtained, which is why it’s best to stick with cookie recipes that use only vegan ingredients.

© Jill Strong

If you’re short on supplies, these vegan cookie recipes use only three ingredients!

Grab a Takeout Holiday Meal

Missing your favorite restaurants? Many offer special holiday menus for takeout or delivery, or you can just order your favorite dish for a special evening in. Supporting small businesses is even more important than ever in tumultuous economic times, so go ahead and support the ones that make it easy for you to enjoy vegan food year-round.

Get everything you need for a holiday meal for two, including a Cremini Mushroom Roast, Jalapeño Cornbread Dressing, and Pumpkin Curry Soup. Feel free to add a vegan pumpkin pie for dessert.

© Whole Foods

This vegan chain is offering a DIY Holiday Tamale Kit, complete with everything that you need to make a dozen vegan chile cheese and mushroom mole tamales. You can even add sides of ranchero beans, Spanish rice, and a Catalina Taco Salad to make it a complete meal.

This Bay Area restaurant ships nationwide and has a holiday menu with an impressive 1-pound Maple Mustard Glazed Crispy Skin Ham, Chicken Pot Pie, Shepherd’s Pie, and other indulgent vegan dishes.

Tamales are traditionally eaten during the holiday season, so why not order some from the experts? If you’re in the Los Angeles area, put your order in for tamales, pupusas, taco kits, and much more by December 18.

If you’re in the Washington, D.C., area, Roots Market has a vegan holiday catering menu with plenty of dishes to choose from, including Herb-Panko Chick’n, Baked Mac & Cheese, Chocolate Swiss Roll Log, and even brunch options for Christmas morning.

Tip: Many restaurants and delivery services that offered to-go and delivery Thanksgiving meals also have December holiday menus.

Get Your Sweet Treats by Mail

Order one of these delectable treats for yourself, or send one to someone you love to let them know you’re thinking of them.

Find more sweet treats from these vegan bakeries with nationwide shipping.

Zoom Holiday Backgrounds

Setting a Zoom background is an easy way to spread an animal rights message. It helps spark discussions of the animal issues that are important to you. Pick one of these PETA messages to get the conversation started—preferably over a delicious vegan meal.

As this troubling year comes to a close, it’s more important than ever to practice kindness and generosity—toward all individuals. Going vegan is one of the kindest things that you can do for animals, the environment, and yourself. Inspire someone to go vegan by giving them a free vegan starter kit, or get them started with a Vegan Power Pack:

Give Someone You Love a Vegan Power Pack

