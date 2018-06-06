Celebrate Philippine Independence Day at Barona Resort & Casino on Tuesday, June 12 with $1,000 Hot Seat Cash Giveaways Every 15 Minutes and Balikbayan Gifts

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino is commemorating Philippine Independence Day with cash prizes, traditional food and more chances to win. Every 15 minutes from 10am to 10pm on Tuesday, June 12, one lucky Club Barona member will be randomly drawn to win $1,000 cash and a traditional Balikbayan Gift.

"We have a very special celebration planned for Philippine Independence Day," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "From exciting cash giveaways to delicious Filipino food and prizes, Barona will be an exciting place to enjoy the holiday with friends and family."

In addition to more chances to win cash and prizes, the chefs at Barona have also created Filipino specialty dishes for the event. Seasons Fresh Buffet will be serving up Whole Roasted Pig served "lechon" style, stuffed with herbs and roasted over a live oak burning fire; Tinola Manok Soup, a traditional chicken and vegetable soup; Clams with Thai Basil; Kare-Kare, an oxtail and peanut stew; Pancit Canton Noodle, wheat noodles with chicken, shrimp, Chinese sausage, and julienned vegetables; Beef Lumpia, fried beef and carrot spring rolls; and Chicken Adobo, caked chicken in a sauce of onion, black Pepper, vinegar and soy sauce. Since no celebration would be complete without dessert, players can enjoy a Halo Halo cart with shaved ice and traditional Filipino toppings.

