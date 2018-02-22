Celebrate #NationalMargaritaDay with Rick Bayless’ Expert Tips

When we think of margaritas and guacamole, the chill of February doesn’t exactly come to mind. But Chef Rick Bayless — a veritable authority on authentic Mexican cooking — enjoys the challenge of adapting these beloved classics year-round. Luckily, he gave us an inside look at his winter spin on these warm-weather dishes.

For colder months, Bayless warms the flavor of margaritas with the addition of ginger and tops things off with a bit of festive bubbly. When it comes to guacamole, he trades out tasteless winter tomatoes for apples, onion for roasted fennel, and cilantro for thyme. The result is a distinct deviation from these summertime favorites and might just inspire you to test out your own seasonal twists.

Read on to get Rick Bayless' expert tips for #NationalMargaritaDay.