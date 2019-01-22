Celebrate National Soup Month with Pasta

January is National Soup Month! Few dishes are more comforting than a hot bowl of delicious soup during this chilly month. Soups are versatile and can often be created out of common fridge and pantry items. While traditional chicken noodle soup is a crowd-favorite and a staple in our kitchens, these recipes go beyond with unique flavors and plenty of healthy veggies.

Smokey Minestrone

Classic minestrone is always tasty, but this smoky minestrone recipe kicks up the flavor by adding a chipotle puree to give the soup an unexpected hint of spice. Accompanied by leeks, carrots, celery, zucchini and greens, it’s a great way to add more veggies to your diet.

Vegetarian Pho

Perhaps one of your New Year’s goals was to order less take-out, a common vice for many of us. With this 30 minute vegetarian pho recipe, you can control the sodium, add in your favorite veggies and save money! Did we mention it’s only 130 calories per serving?

Creamy Gnocchi and Mushroom Soup

Just because a soup is creamy, doesn’t mean it has to be fattening! Mushroom soup gets lightened up with reduced-sodium vegetable broth and light cream. Add gnocchi, which are delicious little dumplings, and enjoy this pasta in a new way.

Italian Wedding Soup with Swiss Chard, Carrots and Tomatoes

A comforting and healthy option for lunch or a starter, this Italian wedding soup couldn’t be easier to make. With only a half hour and a few simple ingredients, you’ll have a fresh homemade soup on your table. For a vegetarian or vegan option, simply substitute vegetable broth!

Chickpea and Cauliflower Pasta Soup with Turmeric

This vegan pasta soup will warm and satisfy your hunger on chilly nights with its robust flavors! Ditalini and cauliflower are seasoned with paprika, turmeric, ground cumin, cinnamon, coriander and even a little cayenne pepper.

