Celebrate National Pulled Pork Day at Dickey's

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit celebrates National Pulled Pork Day with barbecue lovers across the nation by offering half off Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches in-store on October 12.

"At Dickey's Barbecue Pit, we are known for our slow-smoked pulled pork recipe that has been passed down in the Dickey's family for generations," says Trevor Wilson, Vice President of Marketing at Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We are proud to share this day with our guests by offering them a great deal on our delicious sandwiches."

Guests receive half off their Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich on National Pulled Pork Day, all day long, in-store at participating locations.

Find your nearest Dickey's Barbecue Pit location here.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

