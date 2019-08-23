Celebrate Harvest at Wine Road's 21st Annual Wine & Food Affair

Popular Event to Feature Gourmet Food & Wine Pairings Created with Local Artisans



HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, an association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, kicks off their annual event season with the 21st Annual Wine & Food Affair. The event, featuring two full days of tantalizing food and wine pairings along the Wine Road, takes place November 2nd and 3rd from 11am to 4pm each day.

Throughout the weekend, guests will have the opportunity to visit more than 80 participating wineries stretching across Sonoma County's Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River Valleys. Each participating winery offers a taste of gourmet cuisine prepared by a local culinary artist paired with the wine of their choice. Recipes from the event and events past can be found on the Wine Road's online cookbook, so guests can replicate the parings at home.

"Wine and Food Affair is our premier event, and this year we asked our wineries to take their wine and food pairings to the next level," said Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. "We wanted the event to better showcase the bounty that Sonoma County has to offer, so each winery was required to partner with a local artisan, farmer or producer in some way to create their recipe. We've never asked this of our wineries before, so we're excited to see – and taste - the results of these collaborations."

Attendees have the option to purchase tickets for the weekend or Sunday only of the event, enjoying Sonoma County's finest at their own pace. Advance tickets are on sale now online for the weekend ($95), Sunday only ($75), and Designated Driver ($35). Advance tickets must be purchased as no tickets are sold at the door for this event. Ticket sales end Monday, October 28th.

Visitors can now add additional events to their weekend to extend their wine & food experience. A ticket to Wine & Food Affair is required to purchase tickets to these add on events, which include a Somm Series at Roth Estate Winery ($60) and Winemaker Breakfast at Kendal-Jackson Wine Estate ($20). You must have a ticket to Wine & Food Affair to purchase tickets to these add on events.

ABOUT WINE ROAD NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY:

Wine Road is the best source for discovering Northern Sonoma County's exceptional wine country, which is famous for its renowned wine producers and cuisine, scenic beauty, and wine country lifestyle.

CONTACT

Mysty Stewart

707-235-7314

220434@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-harvest-at-wine-roads-21st-annual-wine--food-affair-300906088.html

SOURCE Wine Road Northern Sonoma County