Celebrate Father's Day with Whataburger's Buy One, Get One Deal

Now Through June 28, Buy One Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich, Get One Free

SAN ANTONIO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Father's Day, Whataburger is serving up a new buy one, get one deal. Now through June 28 at participating locations, guests can purchase one Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich and get a second one free. The offer is redeemable online only for quick and convenient curbside pickup or delivery.

"This offer is a great way to celebrate Dad on Father's Day with the fan-favorite Honey Barbecue Chicken Strip Sandwich," said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler. "But you don't have to share just with Dad – use the offer for other family and friends, or keep both for yourself."

The Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich, one of Whataburger's All-Time Favorites, features three chicken breast tenders, Honey BBQ Sauce and two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, finished with a five-inch toasted bun.

To redeem this offer, sign in to an existing Whataburger account or open a new account by downloading the free Whataburger App from the App Store or Google Play. You can also order online at Whataburger.com.

If you are looking for last-minute gifts for Dad, check out our new Father's Day items and more at Whatastore.com. While prices vary by product, free shipping is included on orders $50 or more and you can use code DAD at checkout for a $5 restaurant gift card.

ABOUT WHATABURGER:

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 830 locations in 10 states and sales of more than $2 billion annually. Whataburger has 45,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 14 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit www.whataburger.com for more information.

