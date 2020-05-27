Celebrate Father's Day With JustPierogi.com Special Dad Gift Box Meals

This year, Father's Day falls on June 21, 2020 and JustPierogi.com is on board to make sure you have all the fixings for a Father's Day Feast of old-world comfort foods with two specially priced, limited time Father's Day Gift Box Meals.

"Father's Day is one day a year when we can give back to all the hard-working dads," says Jake Brozek, president of the gourmet food supplier. "For that reason, JustPierogi.com is pleased to offer two Father's Day meal gift boxes – one with our signature pierogi and kishka blood sausage and one with our pierogi, kishka, and authentic smoked Polish sausage."

The Pierogi and Kishka Gift Box contains:

Potato and Cheese Pierogi

Potato and Cheddar Pierogi

Meat Pierogi

Kraut Pierogi

Kraut and Mushroom Pierogi

1 lb of Kishka blood sausage.

With shipping and handling included, customers receive this $110 value for just $89.

The Pierogi, Kiska, and Polish Sausage Gift Box contains:

Potato and Cheese Pierogi,

Potato and Cheddar Pierogi,

Cabbage Pierogi, Meat Pierogi,

Kraut Pierogi,

Kraut and Mushroom Pierogi,

Potato Pierogi,

Mushroom Pierogi,

Cheese Blintzes (Nalesniki),

Combination of 2 lb smoked Polish sausage and 1 lb of kishka blood sausage, 2 lb of kishka blood sausage or 4 lb smoked Polish sausage.

With shipping and handling included to ground destinations, customers receive this $162 value for just $119.

Father's Day orders must be placed no later than June 12, 2020.

Meals from JustPierogi.com are handmade from old-world recipes and are delivered to your doorstep ready to cook. Just add the pierogi to boiling water and in minutes be ready for a Dad's Day Feast! Sausage can be pan-fried in butter or oil, grilled or enjoyed right out the box.

JustPierogi.com offers 15 different pierogi flavors:

Blueberry

Cabbage

Cheese, Cherry,Kraut

Kraut & Mushroom

Maultaschen

Meat

Mushroom

Plum

Potato

Potato & Cheddar

Potato & Cheese

Spinach

Strawberry

In addition to Pierogi, JustPierogi.com also offers Uszka, Blintzes (Nalesniki), Pyzy, Finger Dumplings (Kopytka), and Silesian Dumplings (Kluski Slaskie).

"People who try our pierogi typically become customers for life. The number one suggestion we get from our customers is to offer real Polish sausage or blood sausage," notes Brozek. "So for Father's Day,JustPierogi.com is pulling out all the stops and offering customers two great sausage meal boxes. But only for a limited time."

Order Father's Day Gift Box Meals anytime through June 12, 2020. Packages are shipped in specially designed dry ice coolers.

To order, visit www.JustPierogi.com or call (888) 351-7710.

JustPierogi.com – delivering comfort with every bite.

ABOUT JUSTPIEROGI.COM: Located in the Midwest, JustPierogi.com is one of the premier providers of Eastern and Central European delicacies in the U.S. Products include 15 flavors of Pierogi, as well as Uszke, Blintzes, Pyzy, Finger Dumplings, and Silesian Dumplings. All food products are handmade from old-world recipes in one of the few USDA inspected pierogi plants in the entire United States. JustPierogi.com ships anywhere within the U.S. to deliver comfort with every bite.

