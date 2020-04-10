Celebrate Easter With Parker Wallace on Tips on TV

Throwing a Great Easter at Home!

ATLANTA, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter is a holiday that involves many traditions. The founder of What's on Parker's Plate, Parker, shared some timely recipes and ideas for making this a memorable Easter, even during these difficult times.

TASTY WAY TO CELEBRATE EASTER

A great meal starts with great cheese, and everyone should know that Wisconsin is The State of Cheese, because Wisconsin wins more awards for cheese than any other state, region or country. With many sheltering indoors, people are cooking and coming up with tasty ways to feed their families. With Wisconsin Cheese, create some great dishes that will make this a memorable Easter, like a Bacon Gouda Crustless Quiche. Wisconsin Cheese is a tasty appetizer that pairs with many wines. Bubbles are a fun pairing to partner with Wisconsin Cheeses. The crisp acidity of a sparkling wine pairs nicely with a bold cheese, such as this velvety blue. Also, rosé is known for its fruity notes and pairs incredibly well with a sweet, savory and nutty parmesan. The key is to look for a proven winner, the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge on packaging nationwide or WisconsinCheese.com.

BEVERAGES TO CELEBRATE

"Stellabrate" this Easter with America's favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine Stella Rosa! Stella Rosa's delicious, award-winning wines make them the perfect wine for a holiday meal. The newest flavors to the Stella Rosa family are Stella Rosa Watermelon and Pineapple, which are both perfect for spring. They make a great base for a refreshing Stella Rosa cocktail! Choose from a variety of sparkling wines, like Stella Rosa Prosecco with natural pear and yellow apple flavors, and the Moscato Rose', filled with hints of Georgia peach and wildflower. The iconic, semi-sparkling wines in this collection, like the original Stella Rosa Rosso, are bursting with fresh berries and Stella Rosa Rose with juicy strawberry notes. Available at local grocery or liquor stores or Stellarosa.com.

EASTER ACTIVITIES

While sheltering at home, still make the holiday special. Bring back those Easter traditions. Do some fun Easter crafts with the kids, like painting Easter eggs, then have an Easter egg hunt with the immediate family.

EASTER BASKET MUST-HAVES

It is not Easter without PEEPS®! Even though traditions might look a little different this year, people can still turn to the colorful Chicks and Bunnies to brighten spirits. PEEPS® is the #1 Non-Chocolate Easter Candy and the Brand has both classic and new varieties that are sure to put a smile on anyone's face! From the iconic Yellow Chick to new flavors such as Chocolate Pudding and new forms like Jelly Beans, there is something that "everybunny" can enjoy. There are so many ways families can express their PEEPSONALITY this Easter! Head to PEEPSBrand.com for an easy online purchase and for recipe and craft inspiration that is sure to help parents keep the kids busy this Easter season.

